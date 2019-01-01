PSL halfway stage: Who are the relegation candidates?

As we arrive at the halfway stage of the 2019-20 South African top flight season, Goal profiles the top five relegation candidates

The 2019/20 season is at its halfway stage, and while there's still a long way to go before the winner can be crowned, there are already indications as to which teams will get relegated come May 2020.

were among the teams touted to go down at the start of the campaign, but their resurgence under coach Norman Mapeza has seen them challenging for the top eight after 15 games, while and Black continue to struggle for consistency in the bottom half of the table.

The gap between teams in the bottom half isn't too big, meaning that everyone outside the top eight isn't safe just yet.

However, here are the five who we believe are most in danger of the drop.

Rise and Shine have lost each of their last nine league games and find themselves in unfamiliar territory after making a few changes to their technical team this season.

Clinton Larsen was brought in to try and steer this sinking ship in the right direction, but he is yet to find a winning formula.

This is still the same team that finished in the top eight last season, but they lack motivation, and their biggest downfall has been upfront where they haven't been able to score goals.

Larsen's main focus should also be in defence, because City have been conceding cheap goals, which is why they find themselves in this situation.

If he fails to find solutions to this problem, then the club will struggle to climb up the ladder.

All is not well at the Citizens, and their position on the log speaks volumes, even after sacking Benni McCarthy as their coach.

For a team that had so much potential in the last three years to be flirting with relegation after 15 league games means City are having a difficult season, and something must change very soon...notably, the attitude of the players towards new coach Jan Olde Riekerink.

Riekerink is still new to South African football, and in his attempt to make City tick again, the team are likely to suffer and lose matches.

Winning just two matches so far this season means the players aren't doing enough on the pitch, but the management and the technical team should also play their part if City are to maintain their status in the PSL.

Stellenbosch FC

Steve Barker's side have found life in the PSL very tough, and with this being their debut season in top flight football, Stellenbosch will need a better second half of the campaign if they are to move further away from the relegation zone.

After spending the better part of the first half at the bottom of the log, Stellies managed to get a few draws and a single win in their last five league games to move up the table.

However, they are not off the hook as yet and what has made them struggle among other factors are defensive frailties and lack of cutting edge.

Even with experienced players in their ranks, Barker still hasn't managed to get the team to gel, but perhaps a lack of a stable home ground is affecting them.

FC

Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele recently parted ways with their head coach Wedson Nyirenda and no less than four players, including Mduduzi Mdatsane who had been the heart and soul of the club's midfield since 2016.

The latest developments could well demotivate the players, and whoever they bring in as head coach will have little time to find the right combinations.

With only 15 games to go before the end of the season, only nine goals scored and a whopping 23 conceded, Baroka appear to be in deep trouble. None of the bottom four teams on the log have scored fewer or conceded more than them.

Their position on the table (14th) has been helped by the fact their fellow relegation candidates are also struggling, and they could be badly exposed should the rest of the other teams start winning their games in the second half of the season.

Black Leopards

The expectations were high for Lidoda Duvha this season, but they have been disappointing on the field of play despite the huge support in their home matches in Thohoyandou.

Coach Luc Eymael has already left the club, while a few other players including goalkeeper King Ndlovu and striker Lefa Hlongwane are expected to be offloaded.

What's worse is that they don't have a reliable goalscorer who can score goals for them as returning Mwape Musonda picked up an injury against .

This setback, coupled with the fact that Leopards are reluctant to sign more players to help them improve their position, makes them one of the primary relegation candidates at this stage.

They may be just above AmaZulu on the log, but their inability to kill off games will not help them come the end of the season. Leopards have managed just four wins and lost six despite the quality in their current squad, and they could find themselves further down the table if they don't pull up their socks when the season resumes.