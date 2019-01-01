PSL halfway stage: Who are the genuine title contenders?

As we arrive at the halfway stage of the 2019-20 PSL season, Goal profiles our top five title contenders

This season's Premier Soccer League title race had appeared to be shaping up to be a one-horse race, with looking unstoppable at the top of the standings, but with Amakhosi dropping points in the final match of the year on Sunday, could they let others into the championship picture?

Certainly, their draw against has given Chiefs' title rivals some hope that they can catch the Soweto giants as the teams head into the mid-season break.

By now we have a good understanding of who is most likely to be involved in the title race when the second round starts early next month, so here are Goal's top five title contenders.

Kaizer Chiefs

Amakhosi, who were 10 points clear of their closest rivals earlier this season, are still sitting pretty at the top of the league standings.

They are now seven points above second-placed with 16 matches left in the current campaign.

Chiefs remain the only side to have recorded just one defeat in the league this season, and have been getting the results when they need to under German coach Ernst Middendorp.

The return of their talisman Khama Billiat, who was rested due to fatigue, will be key for Amakhosi in the second round as he has the ability to inspire the team to their fifth title.

Mamelodi Sundowns

The defending champions had a slow start to the current season, failing to win two of their first three league matches.

However, Masandawana rediscovered their winning form towards the end of the first round, as they always do under accomplished coach Pitso Mosimane.

They also tend to peak at perfect moments and go on to win the coveted trophy by putting together successive wins in the second round.



Sundowns beat both and to the trophy in the past two campaigns, and they will be banking on their league pedigree when the title race hots up in the New Year.

SuperSport United

Matsatsantsa are no strangers to challenging for the PSL title, having won it three times under current coach Kaitano Tembo's mentor, Gavin Hunt, between 2008 and 2010.

They have been doing their job quietly in the league, although, they lost to in their last game of the year, which left them placed third in the log - 11 points behind Chiefs, who have a game in hand.



Zimbabwean tactician Tembo proved his tactical acumen by guiding SuperSport to this season's MTN8, and he has now set his sights on winning his maiden league title as a coach.

However, Tembo will have to keep key players Clayton Daniels, Aubrey Modiba and Bradley Grobler fit and in form in order to sustain their PSL title charge after the break.

Bidvest Wits

The Clever Boys probably have the best chance of catching run-away leaders Chiefs due to their games in hand, which could be a big advantage for Hunt's side.

They are currently placed fourth on the standings - 12 points behind the Glamour Boys - and Wits will cut Amakhosi's lead to three points if they win their three games in hand.

However, juggling between the PSL and Caf Confederation Cup could derail Wits' title hopes, as they have a relatively small squad which may be hit by fatigue and injuries.

Hunt has welcomed the upcoming January transfer window, which will give the club a chance to reinforce the squad and mount a serious challenge for league title. which they won in 2017 under their current coach.

Orlando Pirates

The Buccaneers kept their slim hopes of challenging for this season's league title alive by winning their last game of the year against Black to find themselves 15 points behind Chiefs.

Their Soweto rivals will have to lose five games in order to give Pirates a chance of competing for their fifth PSL trophy, which represents the scale of the task ahead of them.

Furthermore, Bucs have a new coach in German Josef Zinnbauer, who may need more time to rebuild the team having inherited a side which has been very inconsistent this season.

Pirates will have to rely on other results and make sure that they put together consecutive wins in order to have any hope of challenging for the trophy after the break.

