PSL guarantees financial security to clubs during lockdown period

The league governing body says it will not stop forwarding monthly grants to top-flight and first division clubs

The Premier Soccer League ( ) has assured it will not cease financial assistance to clubs despite the current suspension of football activities due to the coronavirus outbreak.

With clubs currently not incurring costs such as camping, travelling, winning bonuses and other expenses relating to the daily running of football business, player salaries are a major concern.

But following some clubs in Europe, like and , announcing wage cuts for their players and staff, there have been fears that some PSL and GladAfrica Championship sides might adopt the same stance.

More teams

PSL acting chief executive officer Mato Madlala gave assurances that monthly grants will continue reflecting into the club’s accounts, including GladAfrica Championship teams whom they cater for.

Article continues below

“Clubs will continue receiving their grants from the PSL. Even if the season runs until June it will not be a problem because clubs receive the grant every month throughout the year,” Madlala told Sowetan Live.

It might be up to clubs to decide on cutting their players’ salaries depending on a team’s wage bill and the state of other revenue sources, despite PSL saying it will complete its grants obligation.

However, clubs might feel the financial bite if the campaign extends beyond June when the season’s financial cycle ends.