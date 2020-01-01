Ranking PSL Golden Boot contenders: Mamelodi Sundowns & SuperSport United strikers top of list
SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler and Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Themba Zwane have both made a blistering start to the 2020/21 Premier Soccer League campaign.
One thing that followers of the PSL can be happy about is that it seems as the goals are free-flowing again. This is after several years of Golden Boot winners not able to come close to the 20-goal mark, which was last reached by Siyabonga Nomvethe in the 2011/12 season, while playing for Moroka Swallows.
Since then, the following tallies have been enough to win the prize; 13, 10, 14, 14, 13, 11, 11, 16, 16 and 16.
Last season, Peter Shalulile and Gabadinho Mhango shared the award after both netting 16, for Highlands Park and Orlando Pirates respectively.
Based on the opening few months of the season, here are our top five candidates to claim the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot award this season.
1. Bradley Grobler
The SuperSport United marksman has struggled with injuries in the past, but now at the age of 32, really seems to be enjoying the best form of his career.
An all-rounder with the ability to score with both feet and his head, there is a lot of that key striker's ingredient – composure - in Grobler’s game these days. He tallied an impressive 14 league goals last term and already has seven from just seven matches this season.
And with SuperSport going through a bit of a rebuilding phase, there is not a lot of pressure on his shoulders, meaning Grobler can simply get on with what he most enjoys, scoring.
2. Themba Zwane
Zwane got 11 in the league last season and now, like Grobler, has seven from seven this season. He’s not even and out-and-out striker, making it even more impressive.
With that said, Sundowns have a rich array of talent up front, and the likes of Peter Shalulile and Kermit Erasmus will also be expected to score; Zwane won’t always be the focal point of the Masandawana attack in the way Grobler will be with Matsatsantsa.
Downs also have the distraction of the Caf Champions League to deal with.
3. Peter Shalulile
The Namibia international has started brightly with four league goals in eight starts.
Importantly, he seems to have slotted in confidently into the star-studded Brazilians’ setup, following his move from Highlands Park, and he should be comfortably reaching around 15 goals this season if he stays fit.
4. Luvuyo Memela
The 33-year-old has hit the ground running at ambitious AmaZulu, for whom he’s netted six times in eight games.
Memela showed his quality at previous team Orlando Pirates but was sometimes held back by injury.
The skillful left-footer from Cape Town is looking determined to remind us all of what a good player he is, and seems to have found his groove in Durban.
5. Ruzaigh Gamildien
Gamildien has been at the forefront of Swallows’ scintilating start to the season and his five league goals in seven games are the reason they are currently top of the table along with Sundowns.
Like Zwane, Gamildien is also not a pure striker, more of an attacking midfielder, but without too many obvious goal scorers in the Swallows side, they will likely continue to look to the man from Cape Town for inspiration.
He may not challenge strongly for the Golden Boot but could still make the top five list, and being the dedicated penalty taker should also help the cause of a player in some of the best form of his career.
6. Why they were excluded
In case you’re wondering why we didn’t include some of the leading goal scorers from last season, here are the reasons:
Gabadinho Mhango’s injury problems at Pirates mean he’s already well off the pace and the same can be said of Samir Nurkovic at Kaizer Chiefs. Bongi Ntuli is yet to play for AmaZulu this season.
Kermit Erasmus could well have made the list too, but has tended to be susceptible to injury and has already missed some action at Sundowns.
The likes of Knox Mutizwa, Mwape Musonda and Ndumiso Mabena will probably continue to score for Golden Arrows, Black Leopards and Bloemfontein Celtic respectively, but likely not enough to really challenge for the award.