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A TS Galaxy goalkeeper has confirmed his demotion to the club's reserve side, signaling a likely end to his tenure with the Rockets. The Ivorian shot-stopper has been told he is not part of the long-term vision under the new technical leadership.

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Tape sidelined by new Rockets boss

TS Galaxy's goalkeeping department is facing a significant shake-up following the news that Ira Tape has been demoted to the club's reserve team. The 29-year-old Ivorian has found himself on the fringes of the first-team squad just hours after the club underwent a change in leadership in the dugout.

New head coach Admir Adzem is reportedly looking to put his own stamp on the squad, with reports suggesting that as many as eight players could be shown the exit door in the coming weeks.

The goalkeeper has officially begun training with the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) team to maintain his fitness while his future is resolved. This transition to the youth ranks marks a sharp decline for a player who was brought in specifically to fill the void left by Fiacre Ntwari’s high-profile move to Kaizer Chiefs.

Ivorian confirms first-team exclusion

Speaking about his current situation, Tape revealed that the coaching staff was direct about his standing within the squad. "Yes, brother, I was informed by the club three days ago that I’m not in the coach’s plans,” the shot-stopper told Soccer Laduma.

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The former Hadiya Hossana man also confirmed that he has already integrated into the reserve setup while the club determines how to handle his contract. “I then started training with the DDC team [on Tuesday]. The club is speaking to my agent about the way forward,” he added as he prepares for a potential departure.

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Tape’s statistics for the current campaign show that he has featured in eight of Galaxy’s nine league fixtures. During those appearances, he conceded 10 goals and managed to record two clean sheets, but these numbers were seemingly not enough to convince Adzem that he should remain the club's primary choice between the sticks.

An uncertain future for the Galaxy veteran

Since joining the Rockets in 2024, Tape has been a consistent presence in the South African top flight. During his two-and-a-half-season stint with the club, he has made 71 appearances across all competitions. In that time, he kept 20 clean sheets and conceded a total of 82 goals for the Mpumalanga side.

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Despite his experience and the substantial game time he has accumulated, the writing appears to be on the wall for the Ivorian international. The club's decision to involve his agent in discussions regarding his future strongly indicates that a contract termination or a transfer in the upcoming window is the most likely outcome.

Adzem’s arrival has clearly shifted the internal dynamics at TS Galaxy, and the demotion of a senior figure like Tape serves as a stern warning to the rest of the squad. With the DStv Diski Challenge team now his daily environment, Tape must wait to see where his career will take him next as his time at the Rockets draws to a close.