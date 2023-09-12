PSL giants Sundowns, Chiefs & Pirates left disappointed as they lose out on former Bafana Bafana star Thulani Serero

Thulani Serero has opted against a return to the Premier Soccer League as he joins United Arab Emirates side.

WHAT HAPPENED: Serero has opted against a PSL return after he pledged his services to United Arab Emirates side Khorfakkan Club.

Serero has been playing in Dubai for five years now as his first club in that region was Al Jazira after he turned his back on the limelight of Europe where he competed against Spanish heavyweights Barcelona FC in the colours of Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam.

WHAT WAS SAID:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Serero was reportedly on the wishlist of PSL defending champions Sundowns while Chiefs and Pirates were always bandied about as potential destinations for the former Bafana Bafana star.

WHAT'S NEXT: He is expected to make his debut when his side take on Ittihad Kalba. His side will meet with Pitso Mosimane's Al Wahda side on Christmas eve this year.