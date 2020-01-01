PSL gets green light to resume training after government approves protocols

The top flight league could be set to resume in the coming weeks with most teams left six or seven league matches in the current campaign

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has confirmed that the government has green-lighted teams to return to the training pitches.

The current season has been suspended indefinitely since mid-March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Safa and PSL formed a six-member task team which was given 14 days to come up with possible solutions that will see the resumption of the campaign.

Safa president Danny Jordaan and PSL chairman Irvin Khoza then discussed how football can resume in the country in their meeting with Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize and Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula.

This has since been approved according to a statement that was released by Safa on Friday.

The 16 PSL and 16 National First Division (NFD) clubs must do and submit Covid-19 tests as one of the key regulations that have to be met.

"According to Government Gazette promulgated by Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture on 11 June 2020 under the Disaster Management Act of 2002, football can resume training after complying with the regulations."

"These regulations entail among others that all teams need to test for Covid-19 and chronic medical conditions (As stipulated in the Football return to training protocol adopted by the Safa Joint Liaison Committee (JLC) and results must be sent to the Compliance Officer."

"Disinfection of the training venue is mandatory, so is the daily screening of COVID-19 symptoms for all those involved."

"All teams are encouraged to undertake strict hand and respiratory hygiene and have a consulting Doctor at all times as stipulated in the return to football protocol adopted by JLC."

"There should be continuous education about Covid-19 and the Federation must appoint a compliance officer in writing," a statement read.

The PSL season was halted with sitting at the top of the league standings - four points above second-placed , who have a game in hand.

While Cape Town looked set to win the NFD title when the season was suspended as they are placed at the top of the NFD standings - seven points above second-placed Moroka Swallows.

The Nedbank Cup semi-finals are also expected to take place when football resumptions.