PSL Footballer of the Season contender Ronwen Williams responds to Gavin Hunt's critic on goalkeepers

Ronwen Williams says Gavin Hunt is entitled to his opinion, but believes he has done enough to bag PSL's big award.

Williams in contention for big gong

Gavin Hunt has different view

Williams goes up against Mokoena and Saleng

WHAT HAPPENED: SuperSport United head coach, Gavin Hunt is of the view that goalkeepers should not win Footballer of the Season, regardless of how well they perform throughout the season. Former SuperSport goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams had a stellar season with Mamelodi Sundowns, breaking Moeneeb Josephs's long-standing record of 17 clean sheets in the league.

Williams went on to win the league with Downs in his first season and has been nominated at the Premier Soccer League's Footballer of the Season alongside Sundowns teammate Teboho Mokoena and Orlando Pirates' Monnapule Saleng. But Hunt does not agree and Williams has responded to his former mentor.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Coach Gavin's statement is not much to say. I would share his sentiment as well because the players work hard. But the role of goalkeeping has changed over the past few years and you need to be more of a sweeper keeper and be involved in the build-ups. Gavin has his own reasons and there is not much I can say about that.," Williams told members of the media.

"I feel amazing about it because there was a lot of talk at the start of the season about me coming to Sundowns but I knew what I am capable of and what I can do. Working with such amazing players and the technical team, they don't give you time to rest. There is always something to improve on," Williams added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Williams has also been nominated for the Goalkeeper of the Season award, which he looks likely to win ahead of Richards Bay's Salim Magoola and Ricardo Goss of Matsatsantsa A Pitori. If Williams does win big at the PSL awards, Williams says he has already given credit where it is due.

"It has been an amazing season for me but I could not do it alone. I don't keep all those clean sheets by myself. It is an amazing team effort and thank you to everyone for their effort, I have thanked all of them individually. I am proud of what I have achieved this season.

WHAT'S NEXT: The awards are set to take place on Sunday, 28 May and will be broadcast live on SuperSport TV and SABC.