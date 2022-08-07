PSL fans tear into Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane after Royal AM defeat

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane watched his team succumb to a 1-0 loss to Royal AM in their Premier Soccer League opener at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday.
It was Zwane's first competitive match as Amakhosi's main coach after he took over from Stuart Baxter.
The Soweto giants spent the better part of the contest struggling to reply to Ricardo Nascimento's second-minute goal for the hosts.
Zwane started four new signings Zitrha Kwinika, Yusuf Maart, Siyethemba Sithebe and Ashely du Preez while another new acquisition Dillon Solomons came on as a late substitute.
But Chiefs still found it hard to break their opponents who troubled them last season and that saw Zwane being mocked on Twitter.
Zwane delivering half-time talk to Kaizer Chiefs players: pic.twitter.com/7lK3cBs6T9— Dwabaman (@Dwabaman_ZA) August 6, 2022
"We'll beat Royal AM on Saturday.We will play with a system that will make their lives difficult.If they put 4 we'll put 4,if they put 3 we'll put 3,and at some point it's gonna be 1 v 1 cause we have no fear". - Arthur Zwane pic.twitter.com/kF9f372piB— Sundowns_Fanatic08 💛 👆 (@Madumetja__M08) August 7, 2022
Behind the scenes:— Shonny 🦇 (@Shonny_SA) August 7, 2022
Arthur Zwane building a formidable Kaizer Chiefs pic.twitter.com/ehtZdHVqK8
The sooner Kaizer Chiefs fans learn that Zwane is not the Moses you think he is the better.— AttorneyAtLaw (@ZacMoselane) August 7, 2022
The man uses rhetoric and populist talk to canvas for his position. The man knows nothing about strategy. The players do not even know what to do when they have the ball.
Them: “Arthur Zwane is cooking something”— Miss Zee (@zeencle_m) August 7, 2022
The cooking: 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/TorDemzQG2
Arthur Zwane is coaching with a plumbing certificate. pic.twitter.com/ymURXvoCIb— Chilli Bite (@FutureBite) August 7, 2022
"I think we must bring back Bernard to stabilize the midfield" Zwane— Coach Jose (@Mtimande_01) August 7, 2022
Arthur Zwane says they are still looking for a striker and Kaizer Motaung Snr says they have enough strikers and the days of relying on strikers to score are gone. 🤣🤣🤣— #CleanSweepCompleted (@PF___________) August 6, 2022
I'm so happy at Mamelodi Sundowns only our coaches get to comment on what the team needs because WOW.
Bathi Zwane is coaching with a driver’s license 😂😂🔥— CAFCL Is Coming Home👆🏼💛 (@mpexo) August 6, 2022
Arthur Zwane is Kgoloko Thobajane that went to private school..— ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) August 6, 2022
They’re currently proving that Arthur Zwane is a plumber 😂😂😂— ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) August 6, 2022
This thing of coaching with fork lift license will get Zwane into lot of trouble😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JBwBfqRv1Y— 🔥Śøń Øf Đŕåğöň🔥 (@LuuTeeMoiloa) August 6, 2022
However, others threw their weight behind the Amakhosi coach.
They feel Chiefs will improve with time and call for patience on Zwane.
@KaizerChiefs hardluck for yesterday, the team showed courage and dedication. We see your work coach Zwane, let's work on getting that striker to compliment Du Preez. I was impressed with the new signings ❤&✌️— Mbongeni Mokoena (@Praisehim198) August 7, 2022
Disappointing result but I like what Zwane is cooking. Defense needs work but we'll get there— Church Girl (@LessaThenji) August 6, 2022
Kaizer Chiefs Family Let's show Arthur Zwane some love ❤️ ✌️#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/GlZT1icRzC— Busani Mtalana (@busani_mtalana) August 6, 2022
I stand here as a proud Kaizer Chiefs supporter after our loss against Royal AM.— Busani Mtalana (@busani_mtalana) August 6, 2022
Arthur Zwane I can see the progress.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/PQe0boqauX
In Arthur Zwane I believe✌❤🇿🇦— Sipho B. Ndlangisa (@Sipho_Ndlangisa) August 6, 2022
Kaizer Chiefs pic.twitter.com/WC1eEB3v0K
Good morning khosiNation— Menzi Fuze🇿🇦 (@ngcobo1_z) August 7, 2022
Hope we all good @KaizerChiefs family. Kancane kancane kuyalunga
Thank you Zwane Mangethe.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/dMgXpwlBeA
I’m happy with the football you displayed and I trust the process @KaizerChiefs— 𝘼𝙡𝙚𝙭 ™ (@AlexSithole) August 6, 2022
It was not all about Zwane as fans took turns to share their views about Kaizer Chiefs as a club.
It's gonna be a long season for Kaizer Chiefs 🤦🏽♂️— Mkha Lu2li_eMophela😎✌️ (@_Mkha_Lu2li) August 6, 2022
Dolly | Royal AM | Zwane | Orlando Pirates | Lorch | #DSTVPREMIERSHIP pic.twitter.com/3zray2q3pa
There's a difference Between Kaizer Chiefs supporters and Mamelodi Sundowns fans.— Dr Sheikh Bilal (@Master_P_61703) August 7, 2022
I hope you understand now https://t.co/nvcqsEPLhb
Kaizer Chiefs FC losing a match is good for South African football... #DstvPrem pic.twitter.com/bo8r9KF02E— Sundowns_Fanatic08 💛 👆 (@Madumetja__M08) August 6, 2022
But then my coach did say that...— Sundowns_Fanatic08 💛 👆 (@Madumetja__M08) August 7, 2022
"This season,Orlando Pirates FC and Kaizer Chiefs FC are not our competition but Cape Town City FC,Royal AM and Stellenbosch FC will be the one challenging us at the top". - Manqoba Mnqithi pic.twitter.com/dlbD6s6HrM
…please hey! 😭😭😭😭😭😭 not today! @KaizerChiefs— Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) August 6, 2022
Good morning to Kaizer Chiefs fans only. Wishing you a blessed and peaceful Sunday. The rest of you can get your good morning from Mamkhize— 𝘼𝙡𝙚𝙭 ™ (@AlexSithole) August 7, 2022
The problem with kaizer chiefs is their fans are more serious than the players.😂🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂— Gretchy (@Gretchen_Ndou) August 6, 2022
The life of a Kaizer Chiefs fan during preseason and at the beginning of the season pic.twitter.com/gFJjeA7dhU— CIC (@PatBafo) August 6, 2022
Congratulations @r_nascimento05 on scoring your first goal for Royal AM against @KaizerChiefs 👏👏👏👏👏. As Mamelodi Sundowns fans we are very proud of you Legend 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/yW7WaFkr6L— Faku The Champ🏆 🏆 🏆🏆🏆💛💛👆👆 (@TheRealNtera) August 7, 2022
Mamelodi sundowns and Orlando Pirates supporters let's gather around this tweet and laugh at Kaizer Chiefs 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ckXxixYFlL— uXamu Ongavinjelwa (@Alex__Lwandle) August 6, 2022