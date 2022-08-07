PSL fans tear into Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane after Royal AM defeat

The Amakhosi tactician's tenure at Naturena began on a negative note after his side suffered defeat in KwaZulu-Natal

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane watched his team succumb to a 1-0 loss to Royal AM in their Premier Soccer League opener at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday.

It was Zwane's first competitive match as Amakhosi's main coach after he took over from Stuart Baxter.

The Soweto giants spent the better part of the contest struggling to reply to Ricardo Nascimento's second-minute goal for the hosts.

Zwane started four new signings Zitrha Kwinika, Yusuf Maart, Siyethemba Sithebe and Ashely du Preez while another new acquisition Dillon Solomons came on as a late substitute.

But Chiefs still found it hard to break their opponents who troubled them last season and that saw Zwane being mocked on Twitter.

However, others threw their weight behind the Amakhosi coach.

They feel Chiefs will improve with time and call for patience on Zwane.

It was not all about Zwane as fans took turns to share their views about Kaizer Chiefs as a club.