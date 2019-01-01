Mamelodi Sundowns v AmaZulu

PSL fans react as Mamelodi Sundowns extend scoring streak in October

Backpagepix
The Brazilians danced into the quarter-finals of the Telkom Knockout Cup on Sunday afternoon

Mamelodi Sundowns trounced AmaZulu FC 5-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium in the TKO Cup Last 16 round.

The fact that not many South Africans were surprised at the scoreline, underlines how amazing the Brazilians have been this season.

Their fans are underlining how Sundowns have scored 20 goals in October already as they truly turn on the style.

We also take a look at how rivals fans were hoping the Brazilians would stumble but those hopes didn't last long.

Using social media, we can find many different ways Sundowns fans discovered to flex their muscles after an outstanding result. 

There is also a video from the stadium, thanks to Telkom's official Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

