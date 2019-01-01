PSL fans react as Mamelodi Sundowns extend scoring streak in October
Mamelodi Sundowns trounced AmaZulu FC 5-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium in the TKO Cup Last 16 round.
The fact that not many South Africans were surprised at the scoreline, underlines how amazing the Brazilians have been this season.
Their fans are underlining how Sundowns have scored 20 goals in October already as they truly turn on the style.
We also take a look at how rivals fans were hoping the Brazilians would stumble but those hopes didn't last long.
Using social media, we can find many different ways Sundowns fans discovered to flex their muscles after an outstanding result.
There is also a video from the stadium, thanks to Telkom's official Twitter.
First goal feels!😁💛👆#Sundowns #DownsLive #TKO2019 pic.twitter.com/UbvJjU2UGC— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) October 20, 2019
It's obvious that sundowns is going to win this game.— Makgale (@josephmkau) October 20, 2019
Both these teams are winning their matches today #Springboks 💚#Sundowns 💛 pic.twitter.com/1AXkZtvSnl— Mpendulo Mthembu (@mpexo) October 20, 2019
I give up. 😠😠😠— JAY🇿🇦 (@JayNtuli) October 20, 2019
88' Sundowns *5-0 Amazulu #TKO2019 pic.twitter.com/HnnOaj6w2n
Earlier this morning I saw a tweet from a Mamelodi Sundowns fan saying they want to break the attendance records this season, and watching the attendance at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe right now, I guess they want to break the lowest attendance record in PSL history... pic.twitter.com/ICo3s5UXb9— Kokwele M. Phillix 🇿🇦 (@Matome_Kay) October 20, 2019
Now that the Springboks won their match against Japan,its onto the Next One, Man United vs Liverpool 🔥🔥🔥.— Amanda toki Dlamini (@Amanda_Dlamini9) October 20, 2019
I simply can’t wait 🤗🤗.
I’ve been thoroughly entertained with sport today as Sundowns on the other hand dominate AmaZulu in the #TelkomKnockout2019 pic.twitter.com/cb1YdCfJtW
Sundowns are killing it on the field today! 5-0😱 #TKO2019 is on fire🔥 Fam get on to *123#. You gotta do it! pic.twitter.com/D3pKsbhrlc— Telkom (@TelkomZA) October 20, 2019
Penalty Sundowns 👆💛— SZN of #LaDécima 💙💛💚 (@ClementRave) October 20, 2019
Its raining with goals #Sundowns— Krypton (@tshepo_mashiles) October 20, 2019
Sundowns all the way 👆❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZUDKVBDUfd— Thandeka Hlathi (@ThandekaHlathi1) October 20, 2019
Today is the day, you know the story, Mamelodi Sundowns unleashed 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Hc4ny8ljbh— Gentle Giant (@Boikanyo_Sere) October 20, 2019
Frustrate them boys.— JAY🇿🇦 (@JayNtuli) October 20, 2019
HT: SUNDOWNS 0-0 AMAZULU 😂 #TKO2019 🏆 pic.twitter.com/FaoD61vmGF
#MatchDay— Fork and Knife Gang..🙏 (@mobu_ras) October 20, 2019
Amazulu vs Mamelodi Sundowns.
Good luck to Coach and his boys. One stone was enough to kill Goliath.. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/gk75mBNnyP
Let's be honest, which former Kaizer chiefs player did well after joining sundowns?— Unbelievable hey 🇿🇦 (@9xChamPFion) October 16, 2019
Brian Baloyi cost us MTN 8 in 2008, Lebese helped Toni Silva to write an open letter, Punch Masenamela kidnapped himself. pic.twitter.com/aI5vJIjJOb
Sundowns benefited.— JAY🇿🇦 (@JayNtuli) October 20, 2019
"When is Chiefs, is always a penalty." - Coach Pitso Musimaimane 👀 #TKO2019 🏆 pic.twitter.com/SWSPlhhRfw
Kaizer Chiefs must just table a crazy offer for Gaston Sirino, just to destabilize Mamelodi Sundowns camp... 🚶♂️🚶♂️🚶♂️ pic.twitter.com/VRzWhFI2sH— Kokwele M. Phillix 🇿🇦 (@Matome_Kay) October 20, 2019
#Sundowns haters will say its Photoshop😔😂 pic.twitter.com/fyx3Cy2nR0— LEFA💰 (@J_Lefa_) October 20, 2019
#TKO2019 Sundowns scored more than 20 goals in October alone.— Lethabo (@LethaboMorodi) October 20, 2019
Amazulu conceded 4 goals from South Americans. #SSDiski #ssFanbase