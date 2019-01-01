PSL fans react as Mamelodi Sundowns extend scoring streak in October

The Brazilians danced into the quarter-finals of the Telkom Knockout Cup on Sunday afternoon

trounced FC 5-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium in the TKO Cup Last 16 round.

The fact that not many South Africans were surprised at the scoreline, underlines how amazing the Brazilians have been this season.

Their fans are underlining how Sundowns have scored 20 goals in October already as they truly turn on the style.

We also take a look at how rivals fans were hoping the Brazilians would stumble but those hopes didn't last long.

Using social media, we can find many different ways Sundowns fans discovered to flex their muscles after an outstanding result.

There is also a video from the stadium, thanks to Telkom's official Twitter.

It's obvious that sundowns is going to win this game. — Makgale (@josephmkau) October 20, 2019

Earlier this morning I saw a tweet from a Mamelodi Sundowns fan saying they want to break the attendance records this season, and watching the attendance at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe right now, I guess they want to break the lowest attendance record in history... pic.twitter.com/ICo3s5UXb9 — Kokwele M. Phillix 🇿🇦 (@Matome_Kay) October 20, 2019

I’ve been thoroughly entertained with sport today as Sundowns on the other hand dominate AmaZulu in the #TelkomKnockout2019 pic.twitter.com/cb1YdCfJtW — Amanda toki Dlamini (@Amanda_Dlamini9) October 20, 2019

Sundowns are killing it on the field today! 5-0😱 #TKO2019 is on fire🔥 Fam get on to *123#. You gotta do it! pic.twitter.com/D3pKsbhrlc — Telkom (@TelkomZA) October 20, 2019

Penalty Sundowns 👆💛 — SZN of #LaDécima 💙💛💚 (@ClementRave) October 20, 2019

Its raining with goals #Sundowns — Krypton (@tshepo_mashiles) October 20, 2019

Sundowns all the way 👆❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZUDKVBDUfd — Thandeka Hlathi (@ThandekaHlathi1) October 20, 2019

Today is the day, you know the story, Mamelodi Sundowns unleashed 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Hc4ny8ljbh — Gentle Giant (@Boikanyo_Sere) October 20, 2019

#MatchDay

Amazulu vs Mamelodi Sundowns.

Good luck to Coach and his boys. One stone was enough to kill Goliath.. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/gk75mBNnyP — Fork and Knife Gang..🙏 (@mobu_ras) October 20, 2019

Sundowns benefited.



"When is Chiefs, is always a penalty." - Coach Pitso Musimaimane 👀 #TKO2019 🏆 pic.twitter.com/SWSPlhhRfw — JAY🇿🇦 (@JayNtuli) October 20, 2019

must just table a crazy offer for Gaston Sirino, just to destabilize Mamelodi Sundowns camp... 🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/VRzWhFI2sH — Kokwele M. Phillix 🇿🇦 (@Matome_Kay) October 20, 2019