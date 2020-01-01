PSL fans discuss the title race and compare Kaizer Chiefs to Liverpool

With Amakhosi losing during this matchday, the title race is back on in South Africa

are now just four points behind on the table.

If win their three games in hand, they would equal Amakhosi's points tally.

So, the gap at the top is quickly being reduced after SuperSport United beat Chiefs 2-1 on Saturday.

Sundowns' 3-0 victory against has brought them right back in it.

We take a look at how PSL fans anticipated the title race to proceed going into the second half of the season, using the best comments from social media.

There are also PSL followers comparing Chiefs to , while others point out Amakhosi are not as consistent.

We dont have a Gk that Marshall's its defence. Our defenders dont communicate. Conceding goals is not good enough when you want to win the PSL title. — Muznero101 (@mnmuzzi10) January 4, 2020

A certain PSL Coach @TheRealPitso said "know the teams that are always fighting for the title, even the past two seasons".He called names,said He is jealous. Now What??? — Letshela Mohlamme🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@paulmatena) January 5, 2020

Mamelodi Sundowns for the PSL title. #AbsaPrem #Amakhosi4Life — Phoshwane a Mosebo (@MphoMolepo_) January 4, 2020

29 years is a long time Tloks 😅 My banter tolerance is all out.



Since Liverpool won the title Vila was born, started kicking a ball, turned pro, made his PSL debut, won POTY, went to for trials, came back, signed to Sundowns, won the Supercup, back to back titles. 🥵 — Khensani (@bhutikhens) December 28, 2019

It would have been exciting if a team in the English Premier League is relegated, comes to play in the Premier Soccer League, and the team that wins PSL title goes to play in the EPL. https://t.co/5DMUIfMlZ0 — ((((🎙Sizwe🎙️))))🇿🇦 (@Mvelase9790) December 22, 2019

probably have the best squad in the PSL - anything less than a title next season should warrant a sacking. — Björn Järnsidas Giyose (@eskos_giyose) December 22, 2019

Do you remember, what was the biggest "blown title race lead" in #PSL?

Lesson: title race never been a straight forward as we thinkKeep your eyes on the ball. — Christophe Bongo #BeAfrika (@Christophbongo) December 19, 2019

How can we forget about something that is in chloorkop right now as we speak, I mean our players sees that psl title everyday man. So what's your point? https://t.co/YjMNVBx3ap pic.twitter.com/HLXSLSYmm6 — 👆🏿💚💛AbsaPremAndTKOChamp (@9xChamPFion) December 19, 2019

I will talk at the end of the PSL season. Imagine if he doesn't win the title.😂😂😂 — Uncle-Al (@AlistairSibiya2) December 18, 2019

We all find comfort in the fact that PSL title will go to Soweto, after years. 👊👊👊👊 https://t.co/2DhqNFu3Yu — Scobie Malone (@malone_scobie) December 18, 2019

I can see Chiefs lifting the PSL title though 😝 — Well Rested FC Fan! (@Mkhu28) December 18, 2019

I can bet my last shilling and dime. Kaizer Chiefs is not going to win this league. Liverpool is 😎 — Khudu Thamaga 🇿🇦 🇵🇸 (@Notemash7) January 5, 2020

The Kaizer Chiefs hype was well built. You'd swear they had a Liverpool like lead.



Now it's down to 4pts. — mash (@matete_) January 4, 2020

Lol I heard one of the Kaizer Chiefs officials saying they must display similar spirit of Liverpool, I was like Really Madala, you Enerst is Klopp a🤔🤣🤣

Wonder what he will write now. — MR Lungelo Dubazane (@MRDubazane) January 4, 2020

Kaizer Chiefs is not Liverpool voetsek #Amakhosi4Life — 🅜O̟O̲ 🌈 (@shonie_SA) January 4, 2020

We need to just take a chill pill ! This Liverpool team is playing some scintillating football ! Just crown them champions like kaizer Chiefs ! 😂 @LFC @SheffieldUnited @KaizerChiefs @OfficialIrishFA @SuperSportTV @premierleague — David Obua (@ObuaDavid) January 2, 2020

This Liverpool plays like a Big Team in called Kaizer Chiefs!

Seems like this season, the🏆 is within reach!#LIVSHU — PULE 🇿🇦 MATLHO (@PuleMatlho) January 2, 2020

Can he add @KaizerChiefs n the fans celebrating PSL title nje 😏😏😏 https://t.co/gYPbsKivIE — Mentality Giants!!! (@Espin_Ozar) December 30, 2019