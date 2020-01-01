PSL fans discuss the title race and compare Kaizer Chiefs to Liverpool
Mamelodi Sundowns are now just four points behind Kaizer Chiefs on the PSL table.
If Bidvest Wits win their three games in hand, they would equal Amakhosi's points tally.
So, the gap at the top is quickly being reduced after SuperSport United beat Chiefs 2-1 on Saturday.
Sundowns' 3-0 victory against AmaZulu has brought them right back in it.
We take a look at how PSL fans anticipated the title race to proceed going into the second half of the season, using the best comments from social media.
There are also PSL followers comparing Chiefs to Liverpool, while others point out Amakhosi are not as consistent.
We dont have a Gk that Marshall's its defence. Our defenders dont communicate. Conceding goals is not good enough when you want to win the PSL title.— Muznero101 (@mnmuzzi10) January 4, 2020
A certain PSL Coach @TheRealPitso said "know the teams that are always fighting for the title, even the past two seasons".He called names,said He is jealous. Now What???— Letshela Mohlamme🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@paulmatena) January 5, 2020
Mamelodi Sundowns for the PSL title. #AbsaPrem #Amakhosi4Life— Phoshwane a Mosebo (@MphoMolepo_) January 4, 2020
29 years is a long time Tloks 😅 My banter tolerance is all out.— Khensani (@bhutikhens) December 28, 2019
Since Liverpool won the title Vila was born, started kicking a ball, turned pro, made his PSL debut, won POTY, went to Denmark for trials, came back, signed to Sundowns, won the Supercup, back to back titles. 🥵
It would have been exciting if a team in the English Premier League is relegated, comes to play in the Premier Soccer League, and the team that wins PSL title goes to play in the EPL. https://t.co/5DMUIfMlZ0— ((((🎙Sizwe🎙️))))🇿🇦 (@Mvelase9790) December 22, 2019
Orlando Pirates probably have the best squad in the PSL - anything less than a title next season should warrant a sacking.— Björn Järnsidas Giyose (@eskos_giyose) December 22, 2019
Do you remember, what was the biggest "blown title race lead" in #PSL?— Christophe Bongo #BeAfrika (@Christophbongo) December 19, 2019
Lesson: title race never been a straight forward as we thinkKeep your eyes on the ball.
How can we forget about something that is in chloorkop right now as we speak, I mean our players sees that psl title everyday man. So what's your point? https://t.co/YjMNVBx3ap pic.twitter.com/HLXSLSYmm6— 👆🏿💚💛AbsaPremAndTKOChamp (@9xChamPFion) December 19, 2019
I will talk at the end of the PSL season. Imagine if he doesn't win the title.😂😂😂— Uncle-Al (@AlistairSibiya2) December 18, 2019
We all find comfort in the fact that PSL title will go to Soweto, after years. 👊👊👊👊 https://t.co/2DhqNFu3Yu— Scobie Malone (@malone_scobie) December 18, 2019
I can see Chiefs lifting the PSL title though 😝— Well Rested FC Fan! (@Mkhu28) December 18, 2019
I can bet my last shilling and dime. Kaizer Chiefs is not going to win this league. Liverpool is 😎— Khudu Thamaga 🇿🇦 🇵🇸 (@Notemash7) January 5, 2020
The Kaizer Chiefs hype was well built. You'd swear they had a Liverpool like lead.— mash (@matete_) January 4, 2020
Now it's down to 4pts.
Lol I heard one of the Kaizer Chiefs officials saying they must display similar spirit of Liverpool, I was like Really Madala, you Enerst is Klopp a🤔🤣🤣— MR Lungelo Dubazane (@MRDubazane) January 4, 2020
Wonder what he will write now.
Kaizer Chiefs is not Liverpool voetsek #Amakhosi4Life— 🅜O̟O̲ 🌈 (@shonie_SA) January 4, 2020
We need to just take a chill pill ! This Liverpool team is playing some scintillating football ! Just crown them champions like kaizer Chiefs ! 😂 @LFC @SheffieldUnited @KaizerChiefs @OfficialIrishFA @SuperSportTV @premierleague— David Obua (@ObuaDavid) January 2, 2020
This Liverpool plays like a Big Team in South Africa called Kaizer Chiefs!— PULE 🇿🇦 MATLHO (@PuleMatlho) January 2, 2020
Seems like this season, the🏆 is within reach!#LIVSHU
Can he add @KaizerChiefs n the fans celebrating PSL title nje 😏😏😏 https://t.co/gYPbsKivIE— Mentality Giants!!! (@Espin_Ozar) December 30, 2019
Let's do this once and for all...— Shimaninki🇿🇦 (@Shimaninkillale) December 31, 2019
Which team is going to win the PSL title in 2020?#AbsaPrem #AbsaPremiership