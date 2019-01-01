PSL fans debate Makola's ban, Sirino's behaviour and Ronaldo's suspension

There are many South African football followers who believe a six-month ban was too harsh on the former Orlando Pirates star

The Disciplinary Committee recently handed player Mpho Makola a six-month ban for pushing a referee during a match played in October.

Makola pushed referee Abongile Tom during a Telkom Knockout Cup fixture against . Most fans accept Makola's behaviour was out of order.

However many supporters believe a six-month ban was too harsh, and we take a look at a wide variety of comments on social media.

Then there are fans who point out the likes of former star Thabo Mngomeni received a 12-month ban, half which was suspended in a similar case.

The fans keep comparing the incidents, and are calling for consistency, even sighting how Cristiano Ronaldo received a five-match ban for pushing a referee when he was with two years ago.

The comparisons don't end there. There are many fans who are lashing out at player Gaston Sirino for slapping Dean Furman and Clayton Daniels earlier this season. This was in a game where SuperSport United eventually knocked out Sundowns from the MTN8 Cup.

Above all, the Makola case is about respecting the officials, though there are supporters expressing their sympathy for Makola because of the "poor standard of refereeing'' in the PSL.

What Makola did was bad BUT SIX MONTHS? No man, come on now, this is too much. You people don't know what you are doing. Chiefs fans destroy Moses Mabhida & the club was handed two matches behind closed doors - a player pushes a ref u give him six months?

Haysuka man... https://t.co/7ZC0dgqGhg — Zola Doda (@ZolaDoda) November 15, 2019

Mpho Makola’s ban is a bit harsh???? While he is guilty and should be punished the PSL needs to consistent. Other things go completely unpunished and swept under the rug 💡All teams are suffering — Matthew Rusike (@Mattyrusike) November 15, 2019

BREAKING:

The #PSL Disciplinary Committee has handed a six months ban to @CapeTownCityFC player, Mpho Makola.

Makola was found guilty of assaulting match official, Abongile Tom during the Telkom Knockout fixture against @KaizerChiefs at Cape Town Stadium on 19 October 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ba7rtiyRGf — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) November 15, 2019

12 months ban incoming!#makola was used to lay foundation for this. 🤣🤣 https://t.co/GHSZUDiRh7 — Nomahelele's wife🇿🇦 (@Pal3sa1) November 15, 2019

Mpho Makola thought he can threaten Bobby's referees and he will get away with it? Mafioso doesn't play like that. pic.twitter.com/pjaondnyvE — Tumi (@Tumzaza3) November 15, 2019

Sundowns fans are worried about their own thug, they're not defending Makola. Just worried about their thug. pic.twitter.com/ev2777Nsv3 — Daylight robbery (@FootballTshepo) November 15, 2019

If Mpho Makola got six months then Sirino will be getting a year moes. Even though I think the punishment is abit too harsh 😭 — Alex ™ (@AlexSithole) November 15, 2019

Sirino assaulted two players not a match official as you are dragging him to the makola PSL DC sanction, Ya'll forgot what happened on last two Soweto derbies? why not also mention those players? Please leave our Sirino alone... pic.twitter.com/n2Ew7W9639 — kulani waka mashimbyi (@kuli_mash) November 15, 2019

"At least 6 months for assaulting a match official"



So 6 month ban is just a minimum sentence.... Which means it could have been worse.....#Makola pic.twitter.com/AqsO2JT70z — Lettuce Mathebula (@lettucemtititi) November 15, 2019

People say that Makola’s sentence is harsh. I don’t know how many remember the incident below. Yes, the game was not abandoned but a referee was assaulted. He laid his hands on a referee. It’s an equivalent of assaulting a police officer in my eyeshttps://t.co/IeqACgFwlc — SAMIR NURKOVIC ❤️ (@Mkhu28) November 15, 2019

Did Makola assault the referee? No unless I don’t know the meaning of assault. Was that not unsporting behavior by the player? Yes that was unsporting behaviour pic.twitter.com/yidAtbdbxE — Selebogo Matsemela (@BraSlebza) November 16, 2019

In 2001 there was an incident tgat occured at Newlands involving Paolo Marques a match official, Gerald Raphahlela, Thabo Mngomeni and Joseph Ngake.... if u think Makola's fine is harsh, go and check what was the sentence for thise players... but i guess born frees wont know🤣🤣 — Dumisani Koyana (@DumisaniKoyana) November 15, 2019

So @OfficialPSL DC committee keeps quiet about the poor refereeing @SAFA_net and slaps #Makola with a 6 month ban for a mere push. I dont buy into this, give us a resolution on bad officiating in PSL refrees abuse and torture football fans deliberately. — Thaluki Dino Bravo (@DinoThaluki) November 15, 2019

Smh you guys must read maan🤣😂

Summary;



1. Hearing was last night and lasted 3 hours. Makola went without representation to show remorse and not fight



2. Bari notorious Nande Becker was processing Makola yesterday and wanted to moer him with a 12 months ban and R250k fine pic.twitter.com/ppBpENcJtN — Thuggish Behaviour (@MokgaraObakeng) November 15, 2019

“Makola has been used as a scapegoat for the inability of SA football to address what is clearly an epidemic issue with the standard of refereeing.”



A very strong-worded statement from Cape Town City on Mpho Makola’s six-month ban - also confirms that he’ll appeal his sentence. https://t.co/kJNdVWflwg — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) November 15, 2019

I want @AmaZuluFootball to lay a charge against those officials that overturned their 2 legitimate goals against Kaizer Chiefs, players gets frustrated cause of that shit hence makola's lost his cool too cause of poor officiating — Not In a Hurry ♥️ (@LutendoKhoromm2) November 15, 2019

Mpho Makola has been suspended for six (6) months for assault referee, Abongile Tom. I wonder how the Marabastad duo must be feeling... pic.twitter.com/fGydQ2xwIz — Kokwele M. Phillix 🇿🇦 (@Matome_Kay) November 15, 2019

I feel like PSL was too harsh on Mpho Makola case..... 😭 pic.twitter.com/kB3eRhNYgr — Kwezi Mfazweni II (@KwezimfazweniII) November 15, 2019

Y'all easily forget that in 2001, Joseph Ngake & Thabo Mngomeni were given worse sentences than what Makola received. They too pushed the referee that officiated Pirates' game against at Newlands and were given 12 and 8 month bans respectively for their misconduct. Qhubekani — Hunter 👑 (@JLMokwena) November 15, 2019

Ronaldo Suspended For 5 Matches For Shoving The Match Official, Makola Suspended For 6 Months For Doing The Same Thing.



Now I Don't Understand If It's Fifa Rules Or Spanish FA / SAFA Rules. pic.twitter.com/V3VZGL2SP6 — Maginyimbuzi (@Khulelizako) November 15, 2019