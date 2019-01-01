Cape Town City

PSL fans debate Makola's ban, Sirino's behaviour and Ronaldo's suspension

There are many South African football followers who believe a six-month ban was too harsh on the former Orlando Pirates star

The PSL Disciplinary Committee recently handed Cape Town City player Mpho Makola a six-month ban for pushing a referee during a match played in October.

Makola pushed referee Abongile Tom during a Telkom Knockout Cup fixture against Kaizer Chiefs. Most fans accept Makola's behaviour was out of order.

However many supporters believe a six-month ban was too harsh, and we take a look at a wide variety of comments on social media.

Then there are fans who point out the likes of former Orlando Pirates star Thabo Mngomeni received a 12-month ban, half which was suspended in a similar case.

The fans keep comparing the incidents, and are calling for consistency, even sighting how Cristiano Ronaldo received a five-match ban for pushing a referee when he was with Real Madrid two years ago.

The comparisons don't end there. There are many fans who are lashing out at Mamelodi Sundowns player Gaston Sirino for slapping Dean Furman and Clayton Daniels earlier this season. This was in a game where SuperSport United eventually knocked out Sundowns from the MTN8 Cup.

Above all, the Makola case is about respecting the officials, though there are supporters expressing their sympathy for Makola because of the "poor standard of refereeing'' in the PSL.

Where do you stand in this debate? Read the comments and share your view on @goalcomsa on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

