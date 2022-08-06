Mamelodi Sundowns sent a statement of intent following a 2-0 win over Cape Town City in their 2022/23 Premier Soccer League opener at DHL Stadium.
Quick second-half goals from Aubrey Modiba and Themba Zwane fired Masandawana to victory.
It was the perfect tonic they needed in kicking off their PSL title defence in this era they have dominated domestic football.
After an impressive performance, some fans are of the view that the Tshwane giants will continue with their supremacy this season.
They feel no other PSL team will catch up with Sundowns who they already see as champions.
Give Mamelodi Sundowns the league now y’all will try again next season pic.twitter.com/MLnmJpbdqd— Ke Mopedi Thwii🇿🇦 (@Sphee_Saw) August 6, 2022
2-0— Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) August 5, 2022
Give Sundowns the title now.
"If the big question of this season is who can stop Mamelodi Sundowns FC,the answer from the opening game is that it's not Cape Town City FC or perhaps no one at all".... pic.twitter.com/PGS6UWRqGp— Sundowns_Fanatic08 💛 👆 (@Madumetja__M08) August 6, 2022
We all saw Sundowns tonight.— Dash Wa LeKhosi✌❤ (@D_Air_Sh) August 5, 2022
The league is gone, we are now left with MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.
When you say Sundowns is not winning the league, is it because you think your team will win it or you hoping for CTC, Stellenbosch or AmaZulu to do a miracle?— CIC (@PatBafo) August 6, 2022
What do they say again?— Mamelodi Sundowns Sharpeville Branch® (@MS_Sharpeville) August 6, 2022
"Good morning log leaders."#Sundowns #WeRiseAgain #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/eSh6n1vSPz
Imagine spending your hard earned money to go to stadium and wish Mamelodi Sundowns to lose 🤣🤣 https://t.co/fFIICOFiVx— K A B E L O M O L E K W A (@kabelomolekwa6) August 6, 2022
The league is still going to remain in mamelodi 💚💛👆#Sundowns#DStvPrem#BabizeBonke pic.twitter.com/J6eOAZujUK— KaManana (@KhanyisileMana3) August 5, 2022
I wish all the best for Soweton team which is Orlando pirates and kaizer chiefs it's time to start challenging sundowns cz our league is boring seriously. Sundowns has turned this league into farm league pic.twitter.com/V3kB0QsgTw— Bheki Ndlovu (@KingbNdlovu) August 6, 2022
I always feel sorry for @KaizerChiefs fans who go to the stadium to support our opponents... Shame it's really hard for them everywhere! Thank you @Masandawana for the win last night, the colonization of @OfficialPSL continues... We are Mamelodi Sundowns 🔥🔥🔥👆🏿 pic.twitter.com/jJk5R07OyI— Jack Ningi (@JackNingi) August 6, 2022
Whoever watched Sundowns play last night knows that they’ve already won the PSL…. They had the same Stamina as last season. Their sangoma is powerful 🫠😩😐— Lady_M 🧚🏽♀️🌈 #💚💛🖤 (@PaulinaM1306) August 6, 2022
Ronwen Williams wasting his talent in an exceptional manner 😅😂.— Siboniso Mnikathi (@SbonisoMnikathi) August 5, 2022
Give Sundowns the league already 👆🏾
Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams made his Sundowns debut a few days after he joined the club from SuperSport United.
He started ahead of Denis Onyango who sat on the bench, while Kennedy Mweene and Reyad Pieterse were not selected.
Williams immediately captured the hearts of Masandawana fans as he kept City attackers at bay.
Ronwen Williams starts, it didn't take long to win our first agenda of the season comrades 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/N4Ef0qiQZI— Secret Agent (@SecretAgent_20) August 5, 2022
Goalkeeper of the season Madoda— K A B E L O M O L E K W A (@kabelomolekwa6) August 5, 2022
Ronwen Williams wale Sandawana 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/927Vd5dAN2
Unreal, Ronwen Williams might just bench Dennis and Mweene all season. Guy fits like a glove. His presence. Wow.🔥🔥🔥🙆🏽♂️🙆🏽♂️🙆🏽♂️#Sundowns #DStvPrem— Ishlabani🇿🇦 (@SaluutVee) August 5, 2022
Where are those who said Ronwen Williams won't play at Sundowns? pic.twitter.com/1ixTRBChb8— 🄼🄰🄺🄾🅈🄰 (@therealmakoya_) August 5, 2022
Ronwen Williams, Mzansi's number 1🇿🇦🔥 pic.twitter.com/9JwuviDRPi— Michael Mhlanga ONLINE STORE NOW OPEN🖌🇿🇦 (@Michaelmike211) August 5, 2022
Ronwen Williams wasn't tested and He made one crucial safe. Why are People twerking? 👀— Dr.Mo'❤️ (@_DimpledMo) August 6, 2022
I fear fo Kennedy Mweene and Denis Onyango, Ronwen Williams is soo good. #DStvPrem 👆🏿 pic.twitter.com/d07lL7c43R— Lord Seth VIII (@Seth_of_ZA_LTD) August 5, 2022
Ronwen Williams is going to keep a lot of cleansheets this season 🤞🏾— awnufuM@ 🇿🇦 (@MufunwaFuni) August 5, 2022
Dennis Onyango eating ice pic.twitter.com/NShplrba7M— 🧸Father God (@GreatMaestrojoy) August 5, 2022
Denis Onyango is 37 and he’s retired from international football.— T. Kla Wesley Jr. 🇱🇷 (@WesleyKla) August 6, 2022
Rowen Williams is 30 and he’s Bafana Bafana’s captain! South Africa has crucial AFCON qualifiers ahead.
Williams will definitely be Sundowns’ number one goalkeeper this season. pic.twitter.com/h9Mbe7scXQ
Ronwen Williams have proven me wrong, He has won my heart🔥🔥.— 🇷🇺🇨🇳GORBACHEV🇿🇦 (@Gorba_G8) August 5, 2022
Zwane who grabbed Sundowns' second goal also won plaudits from both Masandawana fans and neutrals.
Themba Zwane for the ballon d'or pic.twitter.com/Jk7r63ghGV— 𝙈 𝙄 𝙕 𝘼 𝙍 (@mizar) August 5, 2022
The Maestro, Themba Mshishi Zwane, he has now scored in all the opening matches for 4 seasons in a row. What a player 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/Vo8JkWfs0R— 🇿🇦Wonderful🇸🇩🇸🇩 (@Mlandzeni1) August 5, 2022
Not Themba Zwane doing the Steph Curry Night - Night 😆😴😴😴— BALDWIN (@AmuBALDWIN) August 5, 2022
When Themba Zwane was substituted, l saw @coach_rulani call him and speaking to him! That’s coaching there! To think Zwane played well and even scored but still the coach had something to say to him! There is definitely coaching at Sundowns #DStvPrem #Sundowns 👆🏾👆🏾👆🏾👆🏾 pic.twitter.com/DEv8NkwIWd— Sir Nungu (@NunguSompisi) August 6, 2022
That armband is giving Zwane some powers #Sundowns 👆🏽👆🏽— WhiteRozay_ (@_M_isure) August 5, 2022
Someone said Themba Zwane is finished 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xM9jMsC63w— Khaya Mhlongo (@khayam8) August 5, 2022
The way my Mom is so happy that Themba Zwane was a captain last night for @Masandawana 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0tjuBtRoL2— Copy n Paste Williams (@Miss_PauLee) August 6, 2022
They should stop giving Themba Zwane that ugly armband. Sell out put something in it— 🧸Father God (@GreatMaestrojoy) August 5, 2022
It looks like Sundowns fans are having the time of their lives.
The different between Mamelodi Sundowns and Manchester City is the location ❤️👆👌 https://t.co/qWlOJSjoHF— TR3BL3 Champions 🏆🏆🏆 (@maetsebane) August 6, 2022
Sundowns is a well oiled machine, they are on a boeng airbus level of precision. pic.twitter.com/7jPzHJXZPV— Mlungisi (@Mlungisi__N22) August 6, 2022
