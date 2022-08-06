The Brazilians got off to a bright start in their league title defence after seeing off the Citizens on Friday evening

Mamelodi Sundowns sent a statement of intent following a 2-0 win over Cape Town City in their 2022/23 Premier Soccer League opener at DHL Stadium.

Quick second-half goals from Aubrey Modiba and Themba Zwane fired Masandawana to victory.

It was the perfect tonic they needed in kicking off their PSL title defence in this era they have dominated domestic football.

After an impressive performance, some fans are of the view that the Tshwane giants will continue with their supremacy this season.

They feel no other PSL team will catch up with Sundowns who they already see as champions.

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams made his Sundowns debut a few days after he joined the club from SuperSport United.

He started ahead of Denis Onyango who sat on the bench, while Kennedy Mweene and Reyad Pieterse were not selected.

Williams immediately captured the hearts of Masandawana fans as he kept City attackers at bay.

Zwane who grabbed Sundowns' second goal also won plaudits from both Masandawana fans and neutrals.

It looks like Sundowns fans are having the time of their lives.