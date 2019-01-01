Cape Town City v Kaizer Chiefs

"You can't beat Maritzburg United on a Friday" - In the mood for the Telkom Knockout Cup

Maritzburg United
We enter the second day of South Africa's League Cup where 15 PSL clubs remain in the competition

Bidvest Wits are already knocked out of the Telkom Knockout Cup after losing on penalties against Maritzburg United on Friday night.

PSL fans are warning the nation that you should not face Maritzburg on Friday's. On Twitter, a fan used a photograph of Leo Messi to demonstrate the point.

Wits' exit caught the imagination of South African fans going into the weekend's fixtures.

On Saturday Kaizer Chiefs take on Cape Town City away from home at 3 pm. Orlando Pirates host Stellenbosch at 6 pm. Both of South Africa's famous clubs fans' are getting psyched for the Telkom Knockout Cup and we can enjoy their social media comments below.

We also have a press conference interview with Pirates coach Rhulani Mokwena and a SuperSport video to showcase the TKO.

Many fans are disappointed Chiefs and Pirates matches will only be televised on SuperSport and not SABC.

The SABC will show the match between Golden Arrows and Polokwane City at 3 pm.

One can follow live updates and news on Goal throughout the day.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

