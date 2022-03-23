PSL fans allowed to attend matches as government re-opens stadiums

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that stadiums will be opened for professional sports events at 50% capacity from Wednesday.

Live viewing of sports events in South Africa has been banned since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic which hit global professional sports.

Ramaphosa has now decided to ease several restrictions as part of Adjusted Alert Level 1 that came into effect from midnight, March 23.

This means fans are most likely to be allowed to attend PSL matches when the 2021-22 PSL season resumes following the current two-week Fifa international break.

However, fans will have to prove they are vaccinated or have been tested for Covid-19.

The government released the following statement:

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the easing of several restrictions as part of Adjusted Alert Level 1 from midnight.

Addressing the nation on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic this evening, President Ramaphosa said the approach going forward is that both indoor and outdoor venues can now take up to 50 percent of their capacity provided that the criteria for entrance are proof of vaccination or a Covid test not older than 72 hours.

The President said following consultations and the recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council, Cabinet has decided to ease restrictions on gatherings and previous regulations. He said the emphasis was on placing an upper limit on the number of people who could attend a gathering.

Article continues below

“But where there is no provision for proof of vaccination or a Covid test, then the current upper limit will remain – of 1 000 people indoors and 2 000 people outdoors,” the President said.

This change, he said, to the restrictions on gatherings will be of great benefit to the sporting, cultural, entertainment and events industries, in particular.

“This means that if we are vaccinated or have recently tested negative, we will be able to return to watching sports in stadiums and attending music concerts, theatre performances, conferences and other events,” the President said.