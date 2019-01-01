PSL declare record R1 billion revenue for 2018/19

The league made the announcement at its annual general meeting (AGM) in Kempton Park on Thursday

The Premier Soccer League ( ) today broke new grounds at its annual general meeting (AGM) when it declared over R1 billion in revenue in the last financial year (2018/19).



This is the first time in the history of the League that it declares R1 billion in revenue.



In these difficult economic conditions in both global and South African environment, impressive revenue growth and stable financial performance once again reaffirms the strength of the League and the confidence of the corporate world in professional football in .

Revenues have increased by 7% to a record R1, 005 billion. The increase in revenue is driven by the contractual increase in the broadcast rights agreement and inflationary increase of sponsorship revenue.



As confirmed by the League’s auditors, PWC, the PSL received an unqualified audit report.



The PSL Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza toasted the League’s record breaking history moment together with other members of the Board of Governors of the PSL.



While addressing Members today, Dr Khoza said: “The PSL cannot be bystanders while the country is going through some difficult times. Today, I appealed to my members to think on how we can all play our role and make a contribution. The recession in our country has unfortunately deepened and our economy seems destined for a new normal. In over two decades, two generations of South African citizens that do not have skin in the economic game have emerged.

“External marketing budgets are the first to be cut in recession. Sponsorship renewals are therefore going to be under pressure. It is under these times that the indispensability of our value proposition to that of our sponsors needs to be understood and appreciated. Our content appeal and following by the NSL audience is the indispensable link that the sponsors and advertisers are after in their association with our brands.”



The PSL invited International CEO, Robert Klein to present to the 32 members on a possible partnership between Bundesliga and PSL.