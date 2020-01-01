PSL dealt blow with Absa set to end 16-year partnership

The two parties will end their sponsorship relationship which has lasted close to two decades

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Premier Soccer League ( ) has been dealt a major blow as they have parted ways with a major sponsor in the form of Absa.

The country’s major bank has been backing the South African top-flight division for the past 13 years, and the league’s chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza has thanked the bank in a statement released on Thursday, confirming the end of their marriage.

Absa has been the league’s partner for the past 16 years, 13 of which have been with the top tier and CEO of the financial institution Daniel Mminele has promised they will always be part of the game.

More teams

“Absa has had a 16-year relationship with football in , 13 of which have been as a sponsor of the Absa Premiership since 2007,” said Minnele in a statement.

“We have enjoyed a long, fruitful relationship with the PSL and have supported the PSL’s work in South African football and sports development. While we will no longer be the anchor sponsor for the PSL, soccer will always remain close to our hearts. We are therefore exploring alternative options to continue our relationship with the PSL.

“We would like to thank the PSL and the football community for the excellent partnership and support over the years.”

Moreover, Khoza said the era where the bank has been the league’s financial sponsor will always be a pot of reference for football glory.

“The Absa Premiership era will forever be a reference point for football glory, both in terms of club development and player performance in the history of our sport,” Khoza added.

“The PSL is grateful to Absa for strengthening the league to true professionalism. The Absa Premiership captured the imagination of football-loving people in South Africa and across the African Continent. Fans of the game accumulated memorabilia such as photos; soccer jerseys; digital images and videos, spawning a thriving merchandise industry for small businesses as well.

“Memory is a prized component for football followers around the world. The period of 2007 to 2020 will forever be etched in the memories of football fans as a highpoint in the PSL.”

Article continues below

Meanwhile, the league will look to find a new sponsor as the bank’s deal is set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

On the other hand, the season is facing uncertainty as it remains suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic that has forced the games to be indefinitely halted since March 2020.