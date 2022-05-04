PSL DC: Orlando Pirates learn punishment for denying TS Galaxy boss Sukazi access into stadium

PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu has announced that Orlando Pirates have been fined R100,000 which is suspended for 12 months in their case against TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi.



This comes after the Soweto giants were found guilty of denying Sukazi entry into the iconic Orlando Stadium ahead of their league match between them and the Rockets in December last year



The Buccaneers have also been ordered to send a written apology to PSL for the scuffle in which Sukazi was manhandled before the game which Bucs went on to win 2-0 with Bandile Shandu and Collins Makgaka scoring.



Majavu explained that Pirates were found guilty of bringing 'the league, the game, Safa, Caf, Fifa and the sponsors into disrepute' in the following statement.



“Having been found guilty last week, the disciplinary committee considered both parties' submissions with regard to their appropriate sanctions,” Majavu said.



“And the DC ruled as follows. One, Orlando Pirates were fined a monetary amount of R100,000, which is wholly suspended for the period of 12 months on the condition that during the period of suspension, they are not found guilty of the same offence again.



“Two, they were also ordered to pay the cost of the DC hearings for approximately four sittings and it would be administratively computed by the league and sent to Pirates for payment," he continued.



“Third, they were further directed to send a written apology to the league. In that apology, they need to recognise that they have brought the league, the game, Safa, Caf, Fifa and the sponsors into disrepute in a manner in which their officials manhandled Mr Sukazi.”