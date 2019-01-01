​PSL DC hands down another six-month ban

A former Cape Town City official has been banned from football the next six months after being found guilty of misconduct among other charges

The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee ( DC) has handed down another six-month ban, this time to TS general manager Vusi Ntimande.

Ntimande was charged and found guilty of misconduct, abusing, harassing and throwing an energy drink bottle at match official Akho Ndzingo.

The incident took place during a National First Division (NFD) match between TS Sporting and the University of Pretoria in Tshwane on November 2.

More to follow...