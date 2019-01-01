PSL DC hands down another six-month ban
Backpagepix
The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee (PSL DC) has handed down another six-month ban, this time to TS Sporting general manager Vusi Ntimande.
Ntimande was charged and found guilty of misconduct, abusing, harassing and throwing an energy drink bottle at match official Akho Ndzingo.
The incident took place during a National First Division (NFD) match between TS Sporting and the University of Pretoria in Tshwane on November 2.
More to follow...