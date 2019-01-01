PSL DC finds Bloemfontein Celtic guilty, Cape Town City up to fourth on the log
Backpagepix
The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee (PSL DC) has found Bloemfontein Celtic guilty of the ugly scenes that took place at Dr Molemela Stadium which saw their game against Cape Town City being abandoned after 23 minutes.
In a statement released by the league on Friday morning, the PSL DC ordered that the match be forfeited to Cape Town City meaning Benni McCarthy's side has been awarded the three points with a 3-0 scoreline.
More to follow...