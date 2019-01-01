PSL DC delivers verdict regarding Mamelodi Sundowns defender Wayne Arendse's eligibility

Masandawana will be holding thumbs as the PSL is now set to hand down sanctions after the club were found guilty by the league's DC

The Premier Soccer League ( ) has confirmed that a guilty verdict has been handed down to in the matter involving their decision to field Wayne Arendse.

Arendse was a late introduction to the matchday squad against earlier in the season, but it appears that this was allegedly done after the time for last-minute changes had elapsed.

Nonetheless, the Tshwane giants have had the case looming over their heads for quite some time and following the guilty verdict, speculation is bound to move into overdrive as the PSL are yet to make a decision on potential sanctions.

“In the first matter involving Mamelodi Sundowns and Wayne Arendse, the Disciplinary Committee found both the club and the player guilty of misconduct,” a statement issued by the league on Wednesday afternoon revealed.

“This is after Mamelodi Sundowns fielded Mr. Arendse whilst he was ineligible to play in the Absa Premiership fixture against Bidvest Wits on 07 October 2018,” the statement explained.

“Sanction will be handed down once all the parties have made submissions to the Disciplinary Committee,” the PSL further stated.

Meanwhile, in another case involving Mamelodi Sundowns, head coach Pitso Mosimane has also been charged with misconduct.

This refers to a case in which Mosimane was involved in an alleged scuffle as tempers flared up in a match between Sundowns and .

“In the second matter arising from an incident between AmaZulu and Mamelodi Sundowns on 01 September 2018, Mr Pitso Mosimane was charged with misconduct after he allegedly assaulted AmaZulu team security official, Mr. Satchmo Ngwenya by punching him in the face,” the judgment read further.

“Mamelodi Sundowns was charged for bringing the League into disrepute as a result of their coach’s actions,” the PSL said.

“Both the club as well as Mr Mosimane were found guilty. Sanction will be handed down once all the parties have made submissions to the Disciplinary Committee,” the statement concluded.