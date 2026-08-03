PSL confirm MTN8 quarter-final fixture details for Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns

The action kicks off on Saturday with the defending champions Orlando Pirates hosting Ben Youssef's Durban City at the Orlando Stadium at 15:00.

Then at 18:00 later that day Mamelodi Sundowns face Polokwane City FC at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.

This will be the Pretoria side's first competitive fixture of the season after their opening league encounter was postponed.

On Sunday, August 9, Arthur Zwane’s AmaZulu FC face Cedric Kaze’s Sekhukhune United at Chatsworth Stadium at 15:00 with the former Chiefs co-coach looking for his first win as Babina Noko boss.

The quarter-finals wrap up with Kaizer Chiefs hosting Golden Arrows at the FNB Stadium in Soweto at 18:00.







