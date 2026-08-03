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Relebohile Mofokeng, Sipho Mbule and Thalente Mbatha, Orlando Pirates MTN8 2025Backpage
Steve Blues

PSL confirm MTN8 quarter-final fixture details for Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns

MTN 8 Cup
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Durban City
Kaizer Chiefs vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Polokwane City
Polokwane City
AmaZulu FC vs Sekhukhune United
AmaZulu FC
Sekhukhune United

In a statement released on Monday, the Premier Soccer League released the dates, kick-off times and venues for the MTN8 quarter-finals and announced a tournament launch will take place on Wednesday, August 5, at the SuperSport Studios at 18:30.

The action kicks off on Saturday with the defending champions Orlando Pirates hosting Ben Youssef's Durban City at the Orlando Stadium at 15:00.

Then at 18:00 later that day Mamelodi Sundowns face Polokwane City FC at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.

This will be the Pretoria side's first competitive fixture of the season after their opening league encounter was postponed.

On Sunday, August 9, Arthur Zwane’s AmaZulu FC face Cedric Kaze’s Sekhukhune United at Chatsworth Stadium at 15:00 with the former Chiefs co-coach looking for his first win as Babina Noko boss.

The quarter-finals wrap up with Kaizer Chiefs hosting Golden Arrows at the FNB Stadium in Soweto at 18:00.



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