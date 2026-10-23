PSL coach merry-go-round sees Orlando Pirates assistant appointed head coach of Golden Arrows - 'Sthende Nation welcomes you back'

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Mandla Ncikazi has officially completed his return to Golden Arrows, taking over the head coaching duties just hours after the club parted ways with Pitso Dladla. The experienced tactician arrives in KwaZulu-Natal following his departure from Orlando Pirates, where he had been serving as an assistant coach.

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A homecoming for the former Pirates assistant

The Betway Premiership coaching merry-go-round has taken a significant turn as Mandla Ncikazi makes a dramatic return to Lamontville Golden Arrows. The 57-year-old was officially unveiled as the club's new head coach on Thursday, stepping into the vacancy created by the sudden exit of Pitso Dladla. Ncikazi’s decision to leave Orlando Pirates comes after he requested to step down from his assistant role to pursue a lead position, a move that the Soweto giants sanctioned earlier in the day following growing speculation regarding his future at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

Ncikazi is no stranger to the Abafana Bes’thende faithful, having previously spearheaded one of the most successful periods in the club's recent history. During the 2020/21 campaign, he famously guided the Durban-based side to a historic top-four finish in the top flight before eventually moving to join the Buccaneers' technical team. His return is viewed as a calculated move by the club hierarchy to restore stability to a team that has struggled for rhythm during the early stages of the current league season, managing to secure only one victory in their first eight matches.

In an official statement welcoming the veteran coach back to the fold, the club expressed their enthusiasm for the appointment: “Lamontville Golden Arrows Football Club is delighted to welcome back Coach Mandla Ncikazi who returns to Abafana Bes’thende to take the reins as Head Coach. A familiar face, a proud son of the Club and a man who understands the culture and traditions of the Club. The Club looks forward to benefiting from his immense knowledge and experience attained over the course of a long and successful career. We look forward to this new chapter as we unite behind Coach Ncikazi and the journey ahead. Sthende Nation welcomes you back, Coach. Home is where it all begins.”





Navigating the transition from Soweto to Durban

The appointment follows a week of intense media scrutiny concerning Ncikazi’s standing at Orlando Pirates. Observers noted his absence from the bench during recent matches, leading to reports of a potential falling out with current Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou. While Ouaddou attempted to play down these rumours during a press conference on Thursday morning, claiming there was no tension within the technical department, the club’s subsequent confirmation of Ncikazi's departure suggests that the coach was already planning his next career step back in KwaZulu-Natal.

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Leaving the Buccaneers was a necessary move for Ncikazi to regain his status as a number one, having spent his time in Johannesburg working primarily in a supporting capacity.

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The timing of the move is crucial for both the club and the manager. Arrows have looked devoid of confidence in the final third, and the defensive solidity that defined Ncikazi’s first spell has been noticeably absent this term. The board is banking on his intimate knowledge of the club’s DNA to reignite the squad. By bringing back a "proud son of the club," Arrows hope to galvanize a frustrated fanbase that has been calling for a tactical shift to move the team away from the bottom half of the Betway Premiership table.









Immediate challenges and a familiar reunion

Ncikazi faces a baptism of fire in his new role, with his first game in charge coming as early as Saturday, October 24. He will lead Arrows into a Carling Knockout Last 16 clash against a struggling Chippa United side. It is a competition Ncikazi knows well, having lifted the trophy during his time with Pirates last season.

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Following the derby, the schedule offers a mix of opportunity and difficulty. Arrows will face Marumo Gallants at home before the domestic season pauses for the FIFA international break between November 9 and November 17.

Perhaps the most intriguing fixture on the horizon is the match scheduled for November 28, when Ncikazi will lead his new side to the Orlando Amstel Arena to face his former employers, Orlando Pirates. This quick reunion with the Buccaneers will provide an early litmus test for how much progress Arrows have made under his guidance. For now, the focus remains on stabilization and ensuring that the "Sthende Nation" can climb the league ladder and rediscover the form that once made them one of the most feared sides in South African football.