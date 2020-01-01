PSL clubs with less financial muscle may struggle post-Covid-19!

The impact has already been severe on the clubs that are struggling financially and this is likely to remain unchanged for years to come

The board of governors on Monday resolved to resume the 2019-20 season on August 8, and this was what the majority of the clubs expected would happen and had wished for.

But little did they know that this would not come cheap as they know have to dig deep into their own pockets to play the remaining matches of the suspended campaign.

In his press conference, Dr Irvin Khoza confirmed that all the 32 clubs will have to incur the costs of travelling to their bio-bubbles in Gauteng, pay for their own accommodation, meals and for the two compulsory tests that are required before anyone can be granted entry into the bio-bubble.

More teams

How are these teams expected to pay from their own coffers when the coffers themselves are dry?

While this decision makes good business sense given that the league and its sponsors paid the monthly grants without a fail in the last four months, it could have dire consequences in the long run.

The truth is no one knows how long the world is going to have to live with this pandemic - but teams have already lost a lot of money from not playing competitive football.

Some teams such as and were reported to have implemented salary cuts to players and staff members while there were reports of unpaid salaries at Royal Eagles and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivandila (TTM).

When the government and Safa allowed the clubs to return to training four weeks ago under stringent measures, a few NFD clubs struggled to comply and conduct mandatory tests to players and team officials.

And if they have to conduct two more mandatory tests from their own pockets on top of the travelling and accommodation expenses, this would mean more financial troubles for them ahead of the new season.

It's no secret that the majority of teams both in the PSL and NFD don't have sponsors to keep them afloat - the majority of those clubs are not even in the Gauteng province and have had to rely on their monthly grants to make ends meet.

Those with deep pockets certainly don't have to worry as they will not be affected as much financially - and this could see them dominate for years to come while those with less financial muscle try to recover by spending less on the buying of players.

For instance, SuperSport United are already considering selling their best players to balance their books - and more teams are expected to follow suit and sign less fancied players just to keep going.

Reports suggest that teams would need at least R2 million to survive the next few weeks - this is inclusive of everything that has to do with the completion of the current season - but what about NFD clubs who are getting R500 000 monthly and those PSL clubs who use the money to pay salaries and hardly make a profit from the grant itself?

Article continues below

The league has already confirmed that no team will be getting the monthly grant at the end of July, meaning club bosses have to find other ways of raising enough money in the next two weeks.

Looking on the horizon, a lot of top players, both in the PSL and NFD, are likely to lose their jobs while club bosses may be forced to sell their statuses to those with deep pockets - and that could taint the integrity of football in .

However, no one would blame whoever decides to sell their status post-Covid-19 as the pandemic has impacted almost every club negatively, and perhaps the PSL should do something to assist these teams.