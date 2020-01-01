PSL clubs looking for the next Mhango in Malawi after Orlando Pirates success – Kanyenda

The retired striker explains why many PSL clubs are turning to him to scout for another top striker

Former Jomo Cosmos striker Essau Kanyenda reveals he is receiving telephone calls as more Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs are looking for the next Gabadinho Mhango.

The retired Malawi international believes the fact the and current PSL top goalscorer is enjoying his fine form could open doors for more Malawian players to ply their trade in .

Now serving as a scout after playing for clubs such as in the top-flight, ‘The Black Mamba’ says he hopes to discover a better striker next season.

“Some PSL teams have been in touch with me looking for players of similar qualities to Gabadinho Mhango back home in Malawi but it has not been easy since I am based this side [United Kingdom],” Kanyenda told FARPost.

“However, I have people who are doing the scouting on the ground. Hopefully, by next season we would have identified someone.

“The interest in more talent from Malawi is not surprising as Gabadinho is doing well for Pirates. Teams want the next Gabadinho from Malawi. It is a motivation for players to work hard.”

With the Flames international currently leading the goalscorer’s charts with 14 goals so far, Mhango will look to hit the ground running once the PSL season resumes.

The former Bloemfontein hitman is fighting to dethrone Black talisman Mwape Musonda as the reigning top scorer.

Although Musonda is not finding the back of the net on a regular basis as compared to the previous term, ‘Gaba’ will not find the competition easy.

He is up against the likes of SuperSport United’s Bradley Globler, Peter Shalulile of and striker Bonginkosi Ntuli who are all on 12 goals.

Moreover, ’ hitman Samir Nurkovic and Knox Mutizwa of are gunning for the coveted accolade as they both have 11 goals next to their names.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear as to when will the PSL season resume as it is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.