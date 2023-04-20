PSL clubs and players crippled by unqualified coaches - Safa official calls for Caf qualified tacticians

The South Africa Football Association says they are planning to strictly implement Caf Club Licensing regulations on coaches.

Safa are moving in to enforce Caf Club Licencing

They are now targeting unqualified coaches

Safa TD Steenbok sheds light on the matter

WHAT HAPPENED? Currently, there are no rules limiting unqualified coaches from taking charge of Premier Soccer League clubs. Safa Technical Director Walter Steenbok says having coaches without higher qualifications is crippling the PSL. He feels some players in the domestic top-flight league are not in capable hands.

This has seen the local football mother body mooting plans to have only Caf A holders sitting on the bench of PSL clubs.

Under Caf Club Licensing regulations, only coaches with certain qualifications are allowed to work in the top-flight league.

WHAT STEENBOK SAID: “The issue of coaches’ qualifications was raised by the first TD that we had in 2012, Serame Letsoaka. Coaches were even given enough time to get the right qualifications,” Steenbok said as per IOL.

“But when you have clubs in the PSL who are not employing qualified coaches, it talks to our members because I have presented before that we have 459 Caf A coaching license holders in South Africa.

“They [PSL clubs] don’t have to buy into this. It’s legislation we must enforce. This is our territory, so if we are not going to implement things, we are going to get questions about who’s in charge. And we are in charge!

“There are questions that we don’t have players in the top five leagues around the world. But then who’s coaching the players in the PSL? The players are on their own.”

AND WHAT MORE? Steenbok goes on to give examples of coaches that are in charge of PSL clubs without requisite qualifications.

“If we have Musa Nyatama as a coach, who has just graduated with a (Safa) C license, or Morgan Mammila, sorry for mentioning names, as a technical advisor, it means the players are on their own,” said Steenbok.

“It means we are irresponsible — and players are on their own. You go to Golden Arrows, and the two coaches, Vusimuzi Vilakazi and Mabhuti Khenyeza, don’t have anything there.

“So why do you want players to go to Europe? As much as you want to put the blame on the association, when are you going to make the right noise and say ‘PSL wake up, you are killing us.’”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lack of regulations within the PSL has seen Morgan Mammila transitioning overnight from being a football administrator into a coach. That has invited criticism from Chippa United and Swallows FC who employed him.

This has also been mentioned in discussions about the standards of the PSL.

Several leagues in Africa have been enforcing Caf Club Licensing regulations. Even coaching in Caf club competitions comes with the requirement of holding the Caf A or Pro License.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSL COACHES? Steenbok's remarks could see PSL coaches springing into action to arm themselves with coaching certificates.