PSL club faces transfer ban for not paying over R800,000 to Ivorian winger who made just one appearance

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Marumo Gallants are facing a significant legal crisis following a FIFA ruling that could see the Betway Premiership side hit with a lengthy transfer ban. The dispute centers around Ivorian forward Karidioula Tresor Mofosse, who spent a remarkably brief period with the South African club. Despite making only a single competitive appearance, the player has successfully argued for substantial financial compensation following a breach of contract.

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FIFA ruling hits Marumo Gallants hard

South African top-flight side Marumo Gallants have been thrust into a precarious position following a heavy financial ruling by the world governing body. FIFA has ordered the club to pay approximately R800,000 to Ivorian attacker Karidioula Tresor Mofosse, who joined the team at the beginning of the 2025/26 campaign. The ruling comes as a shock to the club’s hierarchy, given that Mofosse’s playing contribution was limited to just a single match, appearing for the club in a Carling Knockout Cup fixture against Golden Arrows.

The financial implications for the Polokwane-based outfit are severe, as the Dispute Resolution Chamber has partially upheld the player's claims regarding unpaid wages and contractual violations. According to documents seen by FARPost, the chamber has determined that Gallants must settle a significant debt in US dollars to clear their name and avoid further sanctions. This case serves as another reminder of the stringent oversight FIFA exercises over international transfers and player employment rights in the Betway Premiership.

The specific breakdown of the payment includes two distinct figures that the club must cover. First, the club is required to pay US$10,000, which is roughly R166,000, in outstanding remuneration. This amount is subject to a five per cent annual interest rate that began accruing on December 2, 2025. Furthermore, the club has been hit with a much larger penalty for breach of contract, amounting to US$38,000, or approximately R630,000.

Threat of registration ban looms large

The consequences for Marumo Gallants go beyond mere financial penalties if they fail to act within the prescribed timeframe. Under Article 24 of FIFA’s Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, the club is now under a 45-day deadline to settle the full amount including all accrued interest. If the payment is not received, the club will be automatically barred from registering any new players, both domestically and internationally.

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The wording of the FIFA decision was unequivocal regarding the potential sanctions. “The Respondent shall be banned from registering any new players, either nationally or internationally, up until the due amount is paid,” the global governing body stated in its formal decision. The ruling, which was officially issued on October 29, 2026, and communicated to the relevant parties on November 6, makes it clear that the club has very little room for manoeuvre. Failure to comply could result in the ban remaining active for up to three consecutive registration periods.

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While the notification provided the verdict, it did not include the exhaustive legal reasoning or a detailed account of how the professional relationship between Mofosse and the club reached its conclusion. However, the ruling effectively dismissed the player’s other remaining claims while focusing heavily on the breach of contract.

Financial pressure on Betway Premiership side

This legal battle highlights the ongoing administrative struggles that can plague clubs when dealing with international signings. Mofosse arrived with expectations but left after just a few minutes of action on the pitch, yet his departure has created a massive financial liability. For a club like Gallants, an unexpected R800,000 bill represents a significant portion of their operating budget, and the added pressure of a FIFA deadline only compounds the stress on their management team.

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The situation is particularly delicate given the timing of the notification. With the 45-day clock ticking, the leadership at Marumo Gallants must ensure the funds are available to avoid the automatic trigger of the registration ban. Such a ban would prevent them from signing replacements or bolstering their squad, potentially impacting their league position and future stability. The case highlights the importance of proper contract management and the severe repercussions that follow when agreements are not honoured according to FIFA's international standards for professional athletes.

As things stand, the ball is firmly in the court of the South African side. Whether they choose to contest the grounds of the decision or simply settle the debt, the shadow of a transfer embargo will hang over the club until the matter is resolved. The Ivorian forward, meanwhile, awaits the compensation for a tenure that was remarkably short but ultimately very costly for his former employers.