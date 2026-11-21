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Durban City chairman Farook Kadodia has sounded a stark warning regarding the financial sustainability of competing in continental competitions under new CAF regulations. The club boss expressed deep concern that the logistical and operational costs of implementing Video Assistant Referee technology could have a devastating impact on the team's finances.

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The financial burden of continental ambition

The introduction of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology from the group stages of CAF inter-club competitions has been hailed as a step forward for officiating standards on the continent. However, for South African clubs like Durban City, the advancement comes with a significant and potentially overwhelming price tag that threatens to overshadow the prestige of the tournament. The governing body's recent directive has placed the full weight of VAR logistics on the shoulders of the participating clubs, creating a fiscal nightmare for chairmen trying to balance the books while competing at the highest level of African football.

Durban City chairman Farook Kadodia has been vocal about the strain this puts on his organization as they prepare for their home fixtures. The requirements are extensive, involving the provision of accommodation, transport, and complex documentation for the dedicated VAR officials assigned to each match.

“The costs are huge. We have to fly down seven officials for our home games, at our costs... the accommodation. There is so much of costs here because CAF will be using VAR in this Confed. They have not increased the prize money or any other fixed benefits that will help us with the costs. The costs are huge here, this is something that can cripple the club,”lamented the club boss in an interview with KickOff. His comments highlight a growing disconnect between the technical requirements of the modern game and the financial reality of the clubs tasked with delivering them.

Logistical nightmares and prize money gaps

The disparity between the rewards on offer and the expenses incurred is a primary point of contention for Kadodia. While reaching the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup guarantees a club a minimum of $400,000 (approximately R7 million), the overheads associated with international travel and now VAR implementation are rapidly eroding these margins.

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Beyond the simple travel and housing of officials, the insurance and physical security of the sensitive VAR equipment fall under the club's remit. This adds layers of risk and responsibility that go far beyond the traditional scope of match-day operations. The logistical chain involves moving high-value technology from international airports to stadiums and back again, with the club held accountable for any potential damage. These "hidden" costs are what Kadodia believes could push some clubs to the brink, as they receive little to no subsidization for the mandatory technology that CAF has insisted upon for the current season.

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“All these are added costs. We have to pay insurance for VAR, we have to transport the VAR from the airport to the stadium and send it again and make sure there is no damage to it,” Kadodia continued. His frustration stems from the fact that while the technology improves the product on the pitch, the clubs are effectively paying for a service that serves the tournament's integrity without receiving a corresponding increase in the fixed benefits or participation grants that would typically cover such high-end operational requirements.

A lack of local and continental support

The sense of isolation felt by Durban City is compounded by what the chairman perceives as a lack of support from domestic football authorities. Kadodia noted that the club is largely navigating these financial waters alone, without significant intervention from the South African Football Association (SAFA).

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With seven officials to transport and house for every home encounter, the cumulative effect over a group stage campaign is substantial. The chairman’s plea serves as a broader commentary on the sustainability of African club football, where the desire to match European standards of officiating is colliding with the economic realities of the continent’s teams.

“So, there is a lot of responsibilities. We would have expected people like SAFA to come to the party and help us, but there is no help, we’re all by ourselves and the little that PSL supports us, and that’s all,” Kadodia concluded. As Durban City prepares to face their continental rivals, the battle on the pitch is increasingly matched by the struggle to manage the balance sheet. For now, the Citizens must push forward, hoping that their performance in the group stages can generate enough revenue to offset the "crippling" costs of modern technology.