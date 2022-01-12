PSL charge Kaizer Chiefs for failure to honour Cape Town City and Golden Arrows matches

New PSL Prosecutor Zola Majavu has confirmed the league will charge Kaizer Chiefs for the two matches they were unable to honour last month.



The Soweto giants failed to turn up for their league games against Cape Town City and Lamontville Golden Arrows due to a Covid-19 outbreak at their headquarters in Naturena, Johannesburg.



Majavu was addressing a backlog of cases left following the resignation of Nande Becker in November last year as Cape Town City and Arrows were also charged.



Maritzburg played their game against City under protest after the Citizens were unable to produce player cards, while Arrows have been charged with fielding an ineligible player.



“Kaizer Chiefs have been charged in relation to their non-fulfilment of the two fixtures as a result of the allegations that most of their players had tested positive,” Majavu told the media on Wednesday evening.



“The case has been enrolled for hearing on January 21 at 6 pm.”



City stated that their player registration cards were stolen shortly before their clash with Maritzburg at Cape Town Stadium on December 7 and the Citizens went on to secure a 3-2 win over the Team of Choice.



“Cape Town City was duly charged and appeared before the DC earlier today. The respondent club, City, pleaded guilty as charged and were duly convicted," Majavu continued.



"Submissions with regard to the appropriate sanction were also made by all relevant parties, and in that regard, the final sanction is reserved by the DC. The indication is that such a sanction would be received by no later than Wednesday.”



While Arrows have been charged with fielding Simo Mbhele who was an ineligible player, but Majavu did not provide further details on the matter.



“That case has been enrolled for hearing on January 20 at 6 pm,” Majavu, who is in his second stint as the PSL prosecutor, added.



“As soon as these matters have been finalised I will once again communicate the outcomes thereof. Alternatively if there any developments in these matters I will similarly communicate those.”