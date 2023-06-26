PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns are not pulling the plug on injury prone Rivaldo Coetzee

Persisting injuries have limited Rivaldo Coetzee's involvement to just four games at Mamelodi Sundowns this past season.

Rivaldo Coetzee on road to full recovery

Sundowns remain patient

Agent hopes Coetzee will have better season

WHAT HAPPENED: Sundowns' Coetzee spent more time in the casualty ward than he did on the pitch this past season as he rarely contributed to Masandawana's triumph in the Premier Soccer League.

In his first ever interview as a Sundowns player in 2017, Coetzee was chauffeured into Chloorkop where he found a large contingent of members of the media.

Coetzee was on crutches and had a moon boot on his foot. This was after he failed a medical test at Glasgow Rangers and Downs moved swiftly to sign him from Ajax Cape Town (today known as Cape Town Spurs).

The 26-year-old did have a season where he was on top fitness and had his injuries under control. He was so important to the team that former head coach Pitso Mosimane - advised by Manqoba Mngqithi - converted Coetzee from central defence to the heart of midfield where he starred for Masandawana.

Now, his agent Mike Makaab says Downs continues to invest all the faith in him.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I spoke to him, and he’s extremely positive and is working extremely hard in the off-season, he understands he’s got to have a top season and he’s a committed boy," Makaab told iDiski Times.

"It's not as if he’s not committed, he’s just been plagued with strange injuries, sometimes this happens in a footballers career, but we’re hoping that we can get beyond it and that this season will be the turning point again in his career – because he is super talented," Makaab added.

STORY IN TWO PICTURES:

BackpagePix

BackpagePix

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Coetzee's injury struggles have cost him a place in the national team and his place in the Sundowns team is also under threat.

Teboho Mokoena has been the main man in Masandawana's engine room and upon full recovery, Coetzee will have to work his way back into the side. Perhaps the reason why the club are exercising so much patience with the midfielder is because they have lost Andile Jali who leaves a bit of a gap in that space.

WHAT'S NEXT: Coeztee and his teammates are expected to report for pre-season this Wednesday.