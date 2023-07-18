PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns continue to cripple crosstown rivals SuperSport United after the capture of Thapelo Maseko

Thapelo Maseko has become the sixth player to join Mamelodi Sundowns from SuperSport United as he was unveiled this morning.

Sundowns capture Maseko from SuperSport

Contract details not yet revealed

What next for Lyle Lakay?

WHAT HAPPENED: As the country celebrates the 11 posthumous birthday of struggle icon and South Africa's maiden democratic president Nelson Mandela, Sundowns supporters have been woken up with the news of Maseko's arrival at the Premier Soccer League champions.

Maseko was unveiled as a Downs player on Tuesday morning following protracted negotiations between the Chloorkop-based side and PSL rivals SuperSport United.

Maseko joins the likes of Teboho Mokoena, Grant Kekana, Aubrey Modiba, Ronwen Williams and Sipho Mbule who have dumped Matsatsantsa A Pitori for Masandawana in recent years.

WHAT WAS SAID:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This now spells trouble for Lyle Lakay who spent the second half of last season on loan at Cape Town City. Now with the introduction of Maseko, who is set to compete with Sifiso Ngobeni, Aubrey Modiba and Terrence Mashego - the likelihood of Lakay going out on loan is high.

His obvious suitors are The Citizens but given the transfer relationship between Downs and their crosstown neighbours, a move to SuperSport is a huge possibility for Lakay.

WHAT'S NEXT: While Downs have announced the capture of Maseko, they lost a star player in Cassius Mailula who is expected to be unveiled by a North American side.