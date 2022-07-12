PSL chairman Khoza wants his successor to have ‘heart in the right place’

The Orlando Pirates boss has warned the members against electing self-serving individuals when his time elapses

Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza has told members of the National Soccer League to ensure they elect someone who has the interests of the game and league at heart when his time in charge ends.

Khoza has been chairman of the league for the last 19 years and feels the job requires someone who puts football first, hence the need to ensure his successor has the required qualities.

“When I became chairman, nobody thought I would be chairman. Time was a determiner and we cannot force-feed a solution because these are the members of the organisation,” Khoza told the 32 members of the NSL as reported by SABC.

“For them to have taken a decision that time to change a constitution for me to be given a chance to serve their interest, it dawned in my mind to say they are saying I must be a chairman because now they want somebody with the skin in the game.

“Because all along, people were employed somewhere, independent people but they had no understanding of the environment, of the ecosystem. Now we are given that menu to say; ‘No you must have independent people they’ve got agendas also”.

Khoza gave an example of a former CEO who almost ruined the operations of the PSL after attempting and failing to execute a coup.

“I remember one CEO we appointed years back, he went to all the clubs here and said; ‘This Irvin Khoza and Kaizer [Motaung] must go,’ he is hardly six months in the job [but he is saying], ‘This Irvin Khoza and Kaizer must go they are not God,” added Khoza.

“Now imagine we’ve invested our lives in the business where we spend from our pockets not from grants from somewhere but the guy decides because of his plans, they are not the plans of the members. It’s not an easy job, that’s why I tell my members I already pray for who’s going to take over because you’ve got to have your heart at the right place.”

Khoza, however, believes there are enough experienced people in the league to take over from him when his time is up.