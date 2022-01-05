PSL chairman Khoza explains why Kaizer Chiefs' matter has dragged for long

Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza says the “complexity” of Kaizer Chiefs’ non-fulfilment of two league matches has delayed the finalisation of the matter.

Chiefs failed to honour their two league games against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows after Covid-19 had hit their camp.

The PSL then declined Amakhosi’s request to have the matches postponed and the club said they would report the matter to Safa.

That leaves the matter between Chiefs and the league hanging and Khoza admitted the standoff is a complex one.

“There's a big debate to say this matter of Kaizer Chiefs took too long,” Khoza told the media.

“Yes, it took too long because of the complexity of the matter, where there needed to be information gathering and to enable us to establish a process on dealing with it.

“The PSL fixtures affect a lot of stakeholders. If a fixture is not met the process regulates that there must be fairness and uniformity in dealing with what matters are behind a team not fulfilling the fixture.

“The PSL is a members' organisation where there are rules and the spirit is that teams must play, but also if there are problems there must be fairness to make sure we accommodate members and don't use rules punitively.

“When we were told there was a request for us to reconsider the decision of the football department ... [because] the compliance manual dictates that is the only department with the responsibility to change the fixture, not the executive committee.

“Having done that the executive committee met on December 3, a meeting that was already taking place, but we included this matter. The first important thing to do was establish a process in adjudicating the matter to ensure we gave it a fair chance and did not use a mechanical approach.”

The PSL is aware there are high expectations to see how the matter would be concluded.

Having already declined to postpone Chiefs’ two games, the PSL could go on and officially declare Cape Town City and Arrows as winners of those games.

Chiefs would also contest such a decision as they would lose six points.

“I know the media is waiting for us to make pronouncements on this matter. I must indicate that this is a matter that is part of a process,” said Khoza.

“As the executive committee we declined the request and the matter is at the legal division, whether at the legal department or another department, I can't say now.

“Because the process is still ongoing it will be fair that I hold back the information to give the process a chance to reach its conclusion. We did that dealing with the [promotion dispute] matter of Sekhukhune United and Royal AM.

“There was pressure from the media, executive members and some clubs to give updates, but we cannot give a running commentary on a matter that is still on the conveyor belt.”

Chiefs are bidding to return to the Caf Champions League next season and are keen not to lose six points in the boardroom.