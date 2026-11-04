PSL chairman Irvin Khoza mulls over moving Soweto Derby to Moses Mabhida Stadium - 'They are letting us down'

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Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza has issued a stern warning that the iconic Soweto Derby could be relocated to Durban in the future. The threat comes in the wake of significant crowd control failures and security breaches at FNB Stadium during the most recent clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

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FNB Stadium safety under fire

The Premier Soccer League is considering a historic shift for South African football's biggest fixture following a chaotic weekend at the FNB Stadium. PSL chairman Irvin Khoza has expressed deep dissatisfaction with the management of the venue after reports of overcrowding and security lapses emerged from Saturday’s Soweto Derby. Despite pre-match assurances from stadium authorities, the event was marred by scenes of supporters without tickets allegedly bribing their way inside, while thousands of legitimate ticket holders were left stranded outside the gates.

According to reports, approximately 6,000 spectators were denied entry to the stadium despite having valid tickets, including high-paying guests with suite access.

Khoza made it clear that the responsibility for these failures lies with specific stakeholders who have not met their obligations to the league and the supporters. “We went to Durban for the final of Pirates and Chiefs in the Nedbank [Cup]; nothing of the sort happened. Pirates and Sundowns, nothing of the sort happened, why here?” Khoza told TimesLIVE. The chairman emphasized that he would be demanding answers during an upcoming briefing to address the repeated logistical disasters occurring at the Johannesburg venue.

A potential move to Durban

The persistent issues at FNB Stadium have led the PSL leadership to look toward the coast as a viable alternative for the flagship fixture. Khoza highlighted the professional manner in which the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban has handled high-profile matches in the past without similar incidents of violence or overcrowding.

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“There are certain role players who are not playing their part, but I cannot name and shame them on television because I’ve asked for a briefing on Thursday to make sure that if they don’t make up the act, we’re going to name and shame them because they are letting us down,” the chairman added. He further noted that the seamless execution of finals in Durban serves as a stark contrast to the recurring problems in Soweto. “Maybe in the future, instead of going to FNB Stadium, let’s go to Durban because they are good hosts. They do things professionally. All our events are seamless.”

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The threat to move the match away from its traditional home is a significant statement of intent from the league's governing body. While the FNB Stadium is the largest venue in the country and the spiritual heart of the rivalry between the Buccaneers and the Amakhosi, the inability to manage the sheer volume of spectators has become an unacceptable liability. Moving the game would represent a massive logistical and financial shift, but Khoza appears willing to prioritize public safety over tradition if the venue's management cannot rectify their current shortcomings.

Moses Mabhida ready for the call

While Johannesburg officials face a difficult week of questioning, the management at Moses Mabhida Stadium has already expressed its readiness to step in and host the Soweto Derby. Stadium manager Zakhi Mkhize confirmed that the Durban venue is fully prepared to handle the intensity and scale of the country's most watched football match. Unlike the fragmented response seen over the weekend, Mkhize explained that Durban utilizes a city-wide initiative to ensure that every department works together to provide a secure environment for thousands of traveling supporters.

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“Moses Mabhida is a soccer stadium that welcomes big-match content like the derby,” Mkhize told the media regarding the possibility of hosting the game. He pointed out that the facility remains operational and maintained throughout the year, allowing for a rapid and professional response to large-scale events. “Our stadium is also open seven days a week for permanent staff for maintenance and coordination of content. The approach to hosting becomes a city initiative so that all sectors from security, health, communication and governance work cohesively and efficiently to deliver a safe sporting environment.”

The contrast in readiness between the two cities has placed the FNB Stadium management in a precarious position. If the upcoming briefings do not provide a clear roadmap for improved security and crowd management, the PSL may be forced to act on Khoza's threats. For the millions of fans who follow the Soweto Derby, the prospect of the match leaving Johannesburg is a radical one, but as the chairman noted, the current failures are simply letting down the beautiful game and those who pay to support it in person.