PSL chairman Irvin Khoza confirms return to competitive action to take place in Gauteng

The Orlando Pirates boss revealed plans to resume the 2019/20 season and the location where all games will be played

Premier Soccer League ( ) chairman Irvin Khoza has confirmed that Gauteng will host all top-flight league and National First Division (NFD) teams.

The two leagues have been suspended since mid-March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic which has impacted the staging of sporting events worldwide.

Khoza also revealed that the South African Football Association (Safa) must still approve their schedule for matches.

More teams

"All 32 clubs will be placed in the bubble in Gauteng," Khoza said at a press conference on Monday.

"KwaZulu-Natal and North West [provinces] were close contenders to host the bubble but the PSL found that Gauteng has the biggest advantage.

“What we have done is submitted the dates, but not announced them in public. We cannot announce them, we have prepared them and supplied them to Safa."

Safa's chief executive officer Tebogo Motlanthe confirmed that they have received a letter from the PSL indicating that they would like to resume the suspended season on Saturday, July 18.

"They have taken them to the meeting with compliance officers [this morning] and will then give an update," he added.

The Nedbank Cup semi-final matches featuring , , Bloemfontein and FC will also take place when the season resumes.

Sundowns will lock horns with their Gauteng rivals Wits, while Celtic square off with Baroka in the other last four encounter.

The following stadiums will reportedly be used as training venues for the 16 PSL teams and 16 NFD clubs:

Article continues below

Marks Park, Wanderers, St Stithians, Fourways High, Johannesburg Stadium, Ruimsig Stadium, Auckland Park Bunting (UJ), Chris Hani Stadium (UJ), Loftus Versveld, the University of Pretoria, Pilditch Stadium, TUT Stadium, Germiston Stadium and Vosloorus Stadium.

While the following stadiums will reportedly be used for competitive matches when the season resumes:

FNB Stadium, Orlando Stadium, Dobsonville Stadium, Rand Stadium, Makhulong Stadium, Ellis Park, Bidvest Stadium, Loftus Versveld, Lucas Moripe Stadium, University of Pretoria and Tsakane Stadium.