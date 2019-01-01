PSL chairman Irvin Khoza announces new format for MultiChoice Diski Challenge

The PSL boss has announced a new format for the MDC tournament where 30 games will be played as of the 2019/20 PSL season

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza has announced a new format for the MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) tournament.

Khoza revealed that MDC teams will now play 30 games instead of 15 as they used to in the past few seasons.

“For me, this is a special moment because life judges you by the things you do. In football, it is interesting that when you talk…you talk about Pele (of ) but never ask about his financial status. That is because that is private,” said Khoza.

The ‘Iron Duke’ confirmed that the new format will increase the number of matches played from 120 to 240, together with 18 festival weekends thereby increasing the tournament’s reach to local communities.

“Multichoice have agreed that as from the 9 August that Multichoice Diski Challenge will be played over two legs. It is a first of its kind. This is historical,” Khoza added.

“Nothing beats a competitive environment and development requires visibility. The MultiChoice Diski Challenge has that visibility – it makes it attractive to the youth who are almost lost to football. We believe if you want to remain relevant, you must always bring fresh faces. MultiChoice have brought light to our football.

In addition, the chairman also announced that the new format will see the MultiChoice Diski Shield remodelled into a Top 8 knockout competition for the clubs finishing in the top eight positions.

“The new format of the Diski Challenges will create a legacy that will benefit this country for many years to come not only the Clubs but also the junior national teams,” said the Orlando Pirates chairman.

“This platform increases competitiveness and keeps our players active and sharp throughout the season,” concluded the chairman.

The MDC competition was launched five seasons ago and has been won by the University of Pretoria, Golden Arrows twice, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Bloemfontein Celtic who are the reigning champions.

On the other hand, the MDC Shield has been lifted by Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs as it was unveiled last season.