PSL cannot simply award Kaizer Chiefs the title early - September

The league's rule book does not specify what would happen in deciding the championship race in the event of the season ending prematurely

The Premier Soccer League ( ) says will not automatically be declared champions if the season fails to resume due to the coronavirus outbreak.

League action is currently on suspension due to the coronavirus threat and Amakhosi lead the standings while they still have eight games to play before completing the season.

With coronavirus cases rising in where confirmed cases have surpassed the 1000 mark, according to IOL, there is uncertainty if the football season would be able to continue.

PSL senior manager Luxolo September says that nothing is in blueprint to automatically hand Chiefs the league crown in the event that the season is totally cancelled.

“The rules say nothing [about giving league table leaders the title],” September told Metro FM as per Phakaaathi.

“There are no easy solutions for anyone, not just in South Africa but anywhere else. So if we say someone must get the trophy what happens to relegation? What happens to clubs who are in the Caf who have to play Absa Premiership matches?

“There are some clubs who have played 22, some 23, some 24 games because of Cup commitments. Our games are postponed so far we are not sure when we will resume, we can’t give the trophy it is not that simple.”

The PSL has projected the season to be completed in June if league action manages to resume.

While Chiefs are leading the log, their title bid, however, faces a major threat from second-placed who are four points behind them and have played a game less.