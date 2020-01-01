PSL can be finished otherwise Kaizer Chiefs should be handed PSL title – Thobejane

Different opinions continue to be expressed on the fate of the current season and the ex-Bakgakga coach has weighed in with his view

Former FC coach Kgoloko Thobejane says that there is still time to finish the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season but in the event of cancellation, leaders should be crowned champions.

Football leagues around the world have been met with mixed coronavirus-inspired verdicts with some being called-off, while others have resumed.

But it is still uncertain which course South African football authorities will take regarding the season which is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With Kaizer Chiefs leading the PSL standings with four points ahead of second-placed , Thobejane feels that it would be fair to hand the league title to Amakhosi, should the season be ended.

“This whole thing is challenging but if we are not continuing with the season it means that Kaizer Chiefs must be given the league championship because they are leading on points on the log,” said Thobejane as per Times Live.

“We can’t say this season must overlap into next season. We may end up with a situation where there is no relegation and we have two more teams in the PSL‚ and we have two less in the NFD [National First Division] next season.

“The other headache is how are you going to promote teams from the ABC Motsepe League because we have nine teams that will be on top of the log in their respective provinces leagues and you need playoffs to decide who is promoted to NFD.

“As things stand‚ Chiefs are number one on the log but the administrators will also have to decide on relegation and promotion‚ which includes the play-offs. This is not going to be easy if we can’t finish the season.”

Thobejane, however, thinks that there are still chances for the current campaign to be concluded.

He has suggested that if football is resumed, fixtures can be scheduled for a quicker ending to the season before jumping to the following season.

“But at the same time I think that there is time to try and finish the season because in most cases the league usually starts towards the first week of September,” said Thobejane.

“If this lockdown is eased in the coming weeks and government says it’s safe to continue playing football towards July‚ we will still have some time to finish the games.

“Most teams in the PSL are left with six games and it is similar in the First Division. In about three weeks we can try to finish the season with teams playing every three days. We should be able to properly crown champions.”

PSL action was halted mid-March when the South African government imposed the national lockdown.