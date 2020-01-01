PSL break has not killed Kaizer Chiefs' momentum - Middendorp

The former Free State Stars and Bloemfontein Celtic coach feels Amakhosi can cope with their hectic schedule

coach Ernst Middendorp says January will be a testing month for the Soweto giants.

Amakhosi are sitting at the top of the standings and they are set to play five matches this month, starting with a clash with SuperSport United on Saturday.

Matches against , , Black and Lamontville will then follow as Chiefs look to maintain their lead at the top.

However, Middendorp feels the five games will be manageable for his side with the likes of Khama Billiat and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo having recently returned to action for the team.

“We have quite a solid package of games in January,” Middendorp said on IOL.

“It’s a bit hectic in the beginning, on the fourth, eighth and 12th, but through the shifting of the match against , we have five games in January."

Amakhosi are currently enjoying a nine-match unbeaten run in the league having recorded eight victories and one draw.

The German tactician insists that the recent festive break has not affected their momentum as they target a good start to the new year.

“Five games in four weeks should be manageable. It is not really confusing or irritating," he added.

“We have to do a good job in terms of the start. We had a short break of three days. From the 26th of December, we were in full run, preparing ourselves.

"I don’t really see the input of the break, on how it could kill our momentum."

SuperSport are scheduled to host Chiefs at the 2010 Fifa World Cup venue, Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.