PSL Big Three are disregarding South African coaches says Steve Barker - 'Local coaches not looked at enough for the big jobs'

Steve Barker has expressed his concerns regarding the hiring trends at South Africa's most prestigious football institutions. The former Stellenbosch FC mentor, who spent eight years at the Cape Winelands club before departing last December, is currently leading Simba SC in Tanzania. Speaking from Polokwane during a recent mid-season training camp, Barker suggested that Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, and Kaizer Chiefs have become increasingly resistant to appointing home-grown tactical talent.

At present, the traditional "Big Three" are all led by foreign managers. Mamelodi Sundowns are under the guidance of Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso, Orlando Pirates are led by French-Moroccan Abdeslam Ouaddou and Kaizer Chiefs have entrusted their rebuilding project to Frenchman Fernando da Cruz. This trio of appointments reflects a broader trend in the Betway Premiership that Barker finds troubling for the development of the domestic coaching pool.

“I do believe that South African coaches locally are perhaps not just looked at enough in terms of the bigger clubs and the bigger jobs,” Barker told the Sowetan during his side's training camp.

The veteran coach remains hopeful that the current generation of South African tacticians can force their way into the reckoning by proving their worth elsewhere. He suggested that establishing a strong reputation outside of the country might be the only way to eventually break into the elite bracket of the PSL.

“All we can do as coaches is just continue to be successful wherever we are, and you will never know, maybe in the future opportunities will arise. Maybe too late for us sort of more senior and older coaches, but hopefully the younger generation of South Africans can be given a fair crack at certain jobs in the country,” Barker added.

Barker is not the only high-profile South African coach finding success beyond the nation's borders. He pointed to a growing list of managers who have flourished in diverse environments, proving that the tactical acumen exists within the country. This trend began most notably with Pitso Mosimane’s historic tenure at Al Ahly and has continued with younger managers making waves in Major League Soccer and other African leagues.

“South African coaches have shown that they can succeed outside the country. It’s not just recently. It was Pitso [Mosimane] initially, Bradley Carnell in America, obviously Rhulani [Mokoena] with the success that he’s bringing, and it is also good to have myself and Manqoba [Mngqithi, who currently coaches Yanga] in Tanzania coaching two very big clubs,” Barker stated.

The presence of both Barker and Mngqithi in the Tanzanian Premier League underlines the rising stock of South African managers, especially in the East African region.

As more South African coaches secure roles in competitive foreign leagues, the pressure may mount on the Big Three to reconsider their stance on local appointments.



