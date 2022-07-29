PSL announces new Carling Black Label Cup with four participants

All participants will get R2 million with a lucky fan even walking away with R500,000

Premier Soccer League has confirmed the 2022/23 Carling Black Label Cup tournament will be held on November 12.

However, as opposed to previous editions, this season's campaign has a different format which will see four teams battle for the top prize.

PSL chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza explained how the teams will be selected, "It is in the public interest that we announce all of the things that we are embarking on as a league.

"I am at this podium to announce a very interesting, exciting tournament. I want to welcome as I announce the competition the Carling Black Label Cup returns. Remember the Carling Cup was a winter competition, now it’s transforming to a summer competition.

"November 12 is the date that we’ve agreed to allow this competition to take place.

"Four teams will be voted in by the supporters, finals of the winners will be played on that day. A lot more details will be given in September."

As the administrator confirmed, all PSL teams that will be in the draw are set to get a financial boost and make it clear the tournament will be done when circumstances allow.

"Teams that are not winning the vote, will get R100,000 each for having been in the draw," Khoza continued.

"The top four [who will compete in the Carling Black Label Cup] are getting R2 million each. The winner gets an extra R2 million, but R500,000 of it will go to a fan and another R500,000 to a charity of his/her choice.

"It’s a once-off, it’s not going to be happening every year because Carling were looking for a tournament during the mid-season break due to the Fifa World Cup."