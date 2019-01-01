PSL announces finalists for the Goal of the Season award

Billiat, Pule and Mokoena have all been shortlisted for the Goal of the Season accolade ahead of Sunday's awards ceremony

The Premier Soccer League ( ) has announced the three finalists for the Goal of the Season award.

SuperSport United midfielder Teboho Mokoena, winger Vincent Pule and forward Khama Billiat are the three players whose goals have been nominated for the award.

The league initially nominated nine goals, which all won the Goal of the Month accolades for the during of the 2018/19 PSL campaign.

Fans were urged to vote for the Goal of the Season earlier this week on the official PSL website.

Voting closed at 12 pm on Friday and the league has since revealed the top three goals ahead of the 2018/19 PSL awards ceremony this weekend.

Zimbabwe international Billiat’s powerful long-range strike during a 1-1 draw against SuperSport United at the Mbombela Stadium two months ago made the cut.

youth international Mokoena’s stunning long-range effort during SuperSport's 3-2 win over Lamontville at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium last February also received enough votes to be among the top three.

Lastly, Pule's wonder goal from range as Pirates thrashed 3-0 at the Orlando Stadium earlier this month completed the top three.

The winner of the accolade will be announced at the PSL awards which will be held at the International Convention Centre in Durban on Sunday.

Lamontville Golden Arrows starlet Siphelele Magubane won last season's PSL Goal of the Season award.