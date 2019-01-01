PSL announces finalists for the Goal of the Season award
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced the three finalists for the Goal of the Season award.
SuperSport United midfielder Teboho Mokoena, Orlando Pirates winger Vincent Pule and Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat are the three players whose goals have been nominated for the award.
The league initially nominated nine goals, which all won the Goal of the Month accolades for the during of the 2018/19 PSL campaign.
Fans were urged to vote for the Goal of the Season earlier this week on the official PSL website.
Voting closed at 12 pm on Friday and the league has since revealed the top three goals ahead of the 2018/19 PSL awards ceremony this weekend.
Zimbabwe international Billiat’s powerful long-range strike during a 1-1 draw against SuperSport United at the Mbombela Stadium two months ago made the cut.
South Africa youth international Mokoena’s stunning long-range effort during SuperSport's 3-2 win over Lamontville Golden Arrows at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium last February also received enough votes to be among the top three.
Lastly, Pule's wonder goal from range as Pirates thrashed Polokwane City 3-0 at the Orlando Stadium earlier this month completed the top three.
The winner of the accolade will be announced at the PSL awards which will be held at the International Convention Centre in Durban on Sunday.
Lamontville Golden Arrows starlet Siphelele Magubane won last season's PSL Goal of the Season award.