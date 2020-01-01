PSL and NFD's return plans will be unanimous - Safa CEO Motlante

The two organisations are expected to reach an agreement within a period of two weeks about the resumption of football

South African Football Association (Safa)'s acting chief executive officer Tebogo Motlanthe says they had a fruitful meeting with the leadership.

On Tuesday, the two organisations converged virtually in a Joint Liaison Committee (JLC) meeting to map a way forward for the possible resumption of football activities in .

They have decided to set up a joint task-team to devise a way for the PSL and National First Division (NFD) to resume as soon as the government gives them the go-ahead with the country currently in lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Unfortunately, when it comes to the details of the meeting, it was agreed the details of the meeting should not be shared to avoid contradictions because the [proposals] were different opinions,” Motlanthe told IOL.

“There were two proposals from two different structures. They came together and spoke, agreeing that the task team must comprise three people from both sides and form a document that will talk about a single position.”

"That single position can’t be from one person, two or three people. We must sit down and agree on what to do. That’s what we are mandated by the notice."

The task team is expected to present their findings to Safa and PSL, and they will then jointly present their unanimous decision to the Minister of Sports Nathi Mthethwa.

Mthethwa would then make a presentation to Parliament.

There have been reports indicating that there is bad blood between Safa president Danny Jordaan and PSL chairman Irvin Khoza.

The duo was said to have been in loggerheads on when and how football should resume in the last few weeks with the current season having been suspended indefinitely two months ago.

However, Motlanthe, who was recently appointed acting Safa CEO following the departure of Gay Mokoena, explained his organisation has a good working relationship with the PSL.

"The way I am counting it [making the decision] will take less than 14 days because that’s the maximum period. From there on, the principals will go out and say this is our agreement," he added.

“The meeting was important because we now have to decide [a new] statute of football. And I’d say we are achieving that [a happy working relationship]."