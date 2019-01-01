PSL and Mamelodi Sundowns reportedly fail to agree on the appointment of arbitrator

The latest media reports have indicated that the matter involving Arendse could not be heard on Friday afternoon

The Premier Soccer Lague ( ) and Mamelodi Sundowns reportedly failed to reach an agreement on Friday.

It is said that the two parties failed to agree on the appointment of arbitrator as dictated by the South African Football Association (Safa).

The PSL has lodged an appeal against its own Disciplinary Committee which fined Sundowns R250 000 (R125 000 suspended for a year) for fielding an ineligible player in defender Wayne Arendse against Bidvest Wits last October.

Arendse was initially not part of the 18-man squad, but the match commissioner and Wits agreed the former Santos defender could play and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

However, the league's DC found Sundowns guilty of not following the PSL rulebook and Arendse was fined R50 000 of which was suspended for 12 months.

In addition, reports surfaced on Tuesday that the PSL has filed for an appeal against its own DC in an aim to ensure that the Brazilians are severely punished instead of a fine.

Reports suggest that the league wanted Sundowns to be docked points and a 3-0 win be handed to the Clever Boys.

Meanwhile, with the final round of the league matches set to be played on Saturday, Safa ordered the matter to be resolved on Friday.

However, Sundowns and the league could not agree on the same arbitrator.

According to Power FM Sport, Safa is now looking to deal with what it call procedural irregularities in how the matter was handled before the organisation can appoint an arbitrator.

Sundowns are currently placed at the top of the league log table - two points above second-placed . Wits are five points behind Sundowns.

Bucs are set to face , while Sundowns visit and take on on Saturday.