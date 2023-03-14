PSL and Mamelodi Sundowns fans watch in horror as Nascimento scores shocking own-goal against ex-club

Ricardo Nascimento scored a shocking own-goal against former club Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday night.

Nascimento's own-goal left fans stunned

The veteran player was substituted at half-time

Thwihli Thwahla were embarrassed by Downs

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Brazilian centre-back made a fatal error as he beat his teammate and goalkeeper Xolani Ngcobo with a hard and low back pass during a PSL match between Royal AM and Sundowns.

The own-goal made it 3-0 to Sundowns who went on to win the Premier Soccer League match 5-1 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane.

Check out Nascimento's goal which sent social media abuzz.

VIDEO:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nascimento, who was on the books of Sundowns between 2016 and 2022, was substituted prior to the start of the second-half while looking disappointed.

The 36-year-old defender has been one of Royal's best players this season - scoring three goals from 18 matches across all competitions.

Coach John Maduka will be hoping that Nascimento regains his confidence as he is a key member of the KwaZulu-Natal side.

The defeat to Sundowns ended Royal's six-match unbeaten run and the team remained seventh on the PSL standings.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR ROYAL AM?: Thwihli Thwahla will now lock horns with Marumo Gallants on April 1 in a PSL clash as the club football resumes after the Fifa international break.