PSL 2022/23 season opening fixtures for Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and the rest

While Masandawana will participate in the first game on Friday, the Soweto giants are scheduled to open their seasons on Saturday

Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns will begin their title defence with a 2022/23 season-opening match against Cape Town City.

The Citizens will host the Champions at the Cape Town Stadium in the only game that will be played on Friday, August 5.

Orlando Pirates will start their season with a home match against Swallows FC – who struggled last season and only survived after a relegation playoff victory against the University of Pretoria – on August 6.

Kaizer Chiefs will be away to face Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium for their matchday one action. A KZN derby has been lined up on the opening weekend as Golden Arrows will host Richard Bay – PSL debutants – at the Princess Magogo Stadium.

On August 7, two matches are TS Galaxy vs AmaZulu and SuperSport United vs Chippa United, will conclude matchday one actions.

Matchday two games will be played on August 9 with Kaizer Chiefs hosting Maritzburg United at the FNB Stadium, while Orlando Pirates are set to face Stellenbosch FC on August 10 at Dani Craven Stadium.

Sundowns will be at Loftus Versfeld Stadium for their second match of the season against TS Galaxy on August 10.

The first round of the Soweto Derby will be held on October 29 when the Sea Robbers will host Amakhosi at FNB Stadium.

The PSL will kick off on August 5, while the National First Division Championship will start on September 2, as the MTN8 quarter-finals are set for the weekend of August 12.

The last matches before the 2022 World Cup will be played on November 4. The top-tier has been scheduled to end on May 20, 2023, while the Nedbank Cup final will be played on May 27, 2023.

PSL Opening Fixtures

Friday, August 5

Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns - Cape Town Stadium (19h30)

Saturday, August 6

Golden Arrows vs Richards Bay - Princess Magogo Stadium (15h00)

Marumo Gallants vs Stellenbosch - New Peter Mokaba Stadium (15h00)

Orlando Pirates vs Swallows FC - Orlando Stadium (15h00)

Royal AM vs Kaizer Chiefs - Chatsworth Stadium (17h30)

Maritzburg United vs Sekhukhune United - Harry Gwala Stadium (20h00)

Article continues below

Sunday, August 7

TS Galaxy vs AmaZulu - Mbombela Stadium (15h00)

SuperSport United vs Chippa United - Lucas Moripe Stadium (17h30)