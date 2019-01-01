PSL 2019-20 key fixtures: Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Sundowns & all PSL title contenders

The first clash between last season's top two, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, will not take place until January 2019

and will not take on each other in the Premier Soccer League ( ) until November, but can expect a taxing start with a clash against neighbours SuperSport United on the menu in the opening week of the campaign.

Pitso Mosimane's men won back-to-back PSL titles in the past two seasons, emulating the Buccaneers, who were crowned champions on two successive seasons between 2011 and 2013 under the current sponsors.

Pirates and Sundowns will only meet in the league in January 2020. The first match between the two Gauteng giants will be played on January 11 with the reverse fixture scheduled for January 22.

But before then, both Sundowns and Pirates will have face Amakhosi in October and November, respectively.

On October 27, the Brazilians will welcome the Glamour Boys to the Lucas Moripe Stadium, while the first Soweto Derby (Pirates v Chiefs) of the campaign is pencilled for November 9, 2019, at the FNB Stadium.

A 2-2 draw at the Cape Town Stadium was one of the results which saw the Sea Robbers lose the league title to Sundowns, but Micho Sredojevic's men will have a chance to avenge the result when they come up against at the Orlando Stadium on December 17.

Pirates will then visit the Citizens toward the end of the season with a clash at the Cape Town Stadium scheduled for April 13, 2020.

There are also a few fixtures to look forward to involving SuperSport United and , who previously had a taste of success in the league.

The first encounter of the campaign will take place at the Bidvest Stadium on November 8, with the reverse fixture scheduled for February 29, 2020.

PSL 2019-20 key fixtures:

Key fixtures in 2019

Dates Fixtures Venues Kick-off times August 3 Mamelodi Sundowns v SuperSport United Lucas Moripe Stadium 15h00 August 14 SuperSport United v Orlando Pirates Mbombela Stadium 19h30 August 20 Mamelodi Sundowns v Cape Town City Lucas Moripe Stadium 19h30 August 24 Kaizer Chiefs v SuperSport United FNB Stadium 18h00 August 27 Cape Town City v Kaizer Chiefs Cape Town Stadium 19h30 September 14 SuperSport United v Cape Town City Mbombela Stadium 20h15 September 21 Bidvest Wits v Orlando Pirates Bidvest Stadium 15h00 October 27 Mamelodi Sundowns v Kaizer Chiefs Lucas Moripe Stadium 15h00 November 8 Bidvest Wits v SuperSport United Bidvest Stadium 20h00 November 9 Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates FNB Stadium 15h00 December 17 Orlando Pirates v Cape Town City Orlando Stadium 19h30 December 17 Bidvest Wits v Mamelodi Sundowns Bidvest Stadium 19h30 December 20 Bidvest Wits v Cape Town City Bidvest Stadium 20h00

Key PSL fixtures in 2020