PSL 2019-20 key fixtures: Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Sundowns & all PSL title contenders
Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will not take on each other in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) until November, but Mamelodi Sundowns can expect a taxing start with a clash against neighbours SuperSport United on the menu in the opening week of the campaign.
Pitso Mosimane's men won back-to-back PSL titles in the past two seasons, emulating the Buccaneers, who were crowned champions on two successive seasons between 2011 and 2013 under the current sponsors.
Pirates and Sundowns will only meet in the league in January 2020. The first match between the two Gauteng giants will be played on January 11 with the reverse fixture scheduled for January 22.
But before then, both Sundowns and Pirates will have face Amakhosi in October and November, respectively.
On October 27, the Brazilians will welcome the Glamour Boys to the Lucas Moripe Stadium, while the first Soweto Derby (Pirates v Chiefs) of the campaign is pencilled for November 9, 2019, at the FNB Stadium.
A 2-2 draw at the Cape Town Stadium was one of the results which saw the Sea Robbers lose the league title to Sundowns, but Micho Sredojevic's men will have a chance to avenge the result when they come up against Cape Town City at the Orlando Stadium on December 17.
Pirates will then visit the Citizens toward the end of the season with a clash at the Cape Town Stadium scheduled for April 13, 2020.
There are also a few fixtures to look forward to involving SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits, who previously had a taste of success in the league.
The first encounter of the campaign will take place at the Bidvest Stadium on November 8, with the reverse fixture scheduled for February 29, 2020.
PSL 2019-20 key fixtures:
Key fixtures in 2019
|Dates
|Fixtures
|Venues
|Kick-off times
|August 3
|Mamelodi Sundowns v SuperSport United
|Lucas Moripe Stadium
|15h00
|August 14
|SuperSport United v Orlando Pirates
|Mbombela Stadium
|19h30
|August 20
|Mamelodi Sundowns v Cape Town City
|Lucas Moripe Stadium
|19h30
|August 24
|Kaizer Chiefs v SuperSport United
|FNB Stadium
|18h00
|August 27
|Cape Town City v Kaizer Chiefs
|Cape Town Stadium
|19h30
|September 14
|SuperSport United v Cape Town City
|Mbombela Stadium
|20h15
|September 21
|Bidvest Wits v Orlando Pirates
|Bidvest Stadium
|15h00
|October 27
|Mamelodi Sundowns v Kaizer Chiefs
|Lucas Moripe Stadium
|15h00
|November 8
|Bidvest Wits v SuperSport United
|Bidvest Stadium
|20h00
|November 9
|Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates
|FNB Stadium
|15h00
|December 17
|Orlando Pirates v Cape Town City
|Orlando Stadium
|19h30
|December 17
|Bidvest Wits v Mamelodi Sundowns
|Bidvest Stadium
|19h30
|December 20
|Bidvest Wits v Cape Town City
|Bidvest Stadium
|20h00
Key PSL fixtures in 2020
|Dates
|Fixtures
|Venues
|Kick-off times
|January 4
|SuperSport United v Kaizer Chiefs
|Mbombela Stadium
|18h00
|January 7
|Mamelodi Sundowns v Bidvest Wits
|Lucas Moripe Stadium
|19h30
|January 11
|Orlando Pirates v Sundowns
|Orlando Stadium
|15h00
|January 12
|Kaizer Chiefs v Cape Town City
|FNB Stadium
|15h00
|January 18
|Cape Town City v Bidvest Wits
|Cape Town Stadium
|18h00
|January 19
|SuperSport United v Mamelodi Sundowns
|Lucas Moripe Stadium
|15h00
|January 21
|Kaizer Chiefs v Bidvest Wits
|FNB Stadium
|19h30
|January 22
|Mamelodi Sundowns v Orlando Pirates
|Lucas Moripe Stadium
|19h30
|February 1
|Kaizer Chiefs v Mamelodi Sundowns
|FNB Stadium
|15h00
|February 29
|Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates
|FNB Stadium
|15h00
|February 29
|SuperSport United v Bidvest Wits
|Lucas Moripe Stadium
|20h15
|March 1
|Cape Town City v Mamelodi Sundowns
|Cape Town Stadium
|15h00
|March 21
|Orlando Pirates v Bidvest Wits
|FNB Stadium
|18h00
|April 13
|Cape Town City v Orlando Pirates
|Cape Town Stadium
|15h00
|April 24
|Kaizer Chiefs v Bidvest Wits
|FNB Stadium
|20h00
|April 25
|Orlando Pirates v SuperSport United
|Orlando Stadium
|15h00
|May 11
|Cape Town City v SuperSport United
|Cape Town Stadium
|15h00