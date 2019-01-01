PSL

PSL 2019-20 key fixtures: Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Sundowns & all PSL title contenders

The first clash between last season's top two, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, will not take place until January 2019

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will not take on each other in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) until November, but Mamelodi Sundowns can expect a taxing start with a clash against neighbours SuperSport United on the menu in the opening week of the campaign. 

Pitso Mosimane's men won back-to-back PSL titles in the past two seasons, emulating the Buccaneers, who were crowned champions on two successive seasons between 2011 and 2013 under the current sponsors. 

Pirates and Sundowns will only meet in the league in January 2020. The first match between the two Gauteng giants will be played on January 11 with the reverse fixture scheduled for January 22.  

But before then, both Sundowns and Pirates will have face Amakhosi in October and November, respectively. 

On October 27, the Brazilians will welcome the Glamour Boys to the Lucas Moripe Stadium, while the first Soweto Derby (Pirates v Chiefs) of the campaign is pencilled for November 9, 2019, at the FNB Stadium.   

A 2-2 draw at the Cape Town Stadium was one of the results which saw the Sea Robbers lose the league title to Sundowns, but Micho Sredojevic's men will have a chance to avenge the result when they come up against Cape Town City at the Orlando Stadium on December 17. 

Pirates will then visit the Citizens toward the end of the season with a clash at the Cape Town Stadium scheduled for April 13, 2020.  

There are also a few fixtures to look forward to involving SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits, who previously had a taste of success in the league.  

The first encounter of the campaign will take place at the Bidvest Stadium on November 8, with the reverse fixture scheduled for February 29, 2020. 

PSL 2019-20 key fixtures: 

Key fixtures in 2019

Mamelodi Sundowns v SuperSport United Emiliano Tade and Teboho Mokoena, April 2019

Dates Fixtures Venues Kick-off times
August 3 Mamelodi Sundowns v SuperSport United Lucas Moripe Stadium 15h00
August 14  SuperSport United v Orlando Pirates Mbombela Stadium 19h30
August 20 Mamelodi Sundowns v Cape Town City Lucas Moripe Stadium 19h30
August 24 Kaizer Chiefs v SuperSport United FNB Stadium 18h00
August 27 Cape Town City v Kaizer Chiefs  Cape Town Stadium 19h30
September 14 SuperSport United v Cape Town City Mbombela Stadium 20h15
September 21 Bidvest Wits v Orlando Pirates  Bidvest Stadium 15h00
October 27 Mamelodi Sundowns v Kaizer Chiefs Lucas Moripe Stadium 15h00
November 8 Bidvest Wits v SuperSport United Bidvest Stadium 20h00
November 9 Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates  FNB Stadium 15h00
December 17 Orlando Pirates v Cape Town City Orlando Stadium 19h30
December 17  Bidvest Wits v Mamelodi Sundowns  Bidvest Stadium 19h30
December 20 Bidvest Wits v Cape Town City Bidvest Stadium 20h00

Key PSL fixtures in 2020

Orlando Pirates v Mamelodi Sundowns , April 01 2019

Dates Fixtures Venues Kick-off times
January 4  SuperSport United v Kaizer Chiefs Mbombela Stadium 18h00
January 7  Mamelodi Sundowns v Bidvest Wits Lucas Moripe Stadium 19h30
January 11 Orlando Pirates v Sundowns Orlando Stadium 15h00
January 12 Kaizer Chiefs v Cape Town City FNB Stadium 15h00
January 18  Cape Town City v Bidvest Wits Cape Town Stadium 18h00
January 19 SuperSport United v Mamelodi Sundowns Lucas Moripe Stadium 15h00
January 21 Kaizer Chiefs v Bidvest Wits  FNB Stadium 19h30
January 22 Mamelodi Sundowns v Orlando Pirates Lucas Moripe Stadium 19h30
February 1 Kaizer Chiefs v Mamelodi Sundowns FNB Stadium 15h00
February 29 Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates FNB Stadium 15h00
February 29 SuperSport United v Bidvest Wits Lucas Moripe Stadium 20h15
March 1 Cape Town City v Mamelodi Sundowns  Cape Town Stadium 15h00
March 21  Orlando Pirates v Bidvest Wits  FNB Stadium 18h00
April 13  Cape Town City v Orlando Pirates  Cape Town Stadium 15h00
April 24  Kaizer Chiefs v Bidvest Wits  FNB Stadium 20h00
April 25 Orlando Pirates v SuperSport United Orlando Stadium 15h00
May 11 Cape Town City v SuperSport United Cape Town Stadium 15h00

