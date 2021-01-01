PSG’s Gueye matches Arbeloa’s unwanted Champions League record

The Senegal international enjoyed a particularly exasperating night as the Parisians fell to defeat against Pep Guardiola’s Citizens

Idrissa Gueye has matched Alvaro Arbeloa’s undesirable Champions League exploit in the 2012-13 season following his dismissal against Manchester City during Wednesday’s first leg semi-final showdown.

In Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-1 defeat to Pep Guardiola’s Citizens at Parc des Princes, the Senegalese midfielder was sent off in the 77th minute.

Gueye went in on the back of Ilkay Gundogan and caught him with his studs getting nowhere near the ball and referee Felix Brych showed him a straight red card.

2 - Idrissa Gueye is the first player to be sent off twice in a single UEFA Champions League campaign since Alvaro Arbeloa for Real Madrid in 2012-13. Reckless. #UCL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 28, 2021

With that, he becomes the first player to be sent off twice in a single Champions League campaign since the former Real Madrid full-back.

The 31-year-old had earlier been given the marching orders on November 4 for a second caution in the French team’s 2-1 loss at RB Leipzig.

Eight years earlier, Arbeloa saw red against Manchester City (November 21, 2012) and Galatasaray (April 4, 2013).

Subsequently, former Lille, Aston Villa and Everton star Gueye will miss the make or break return leg billed for the Etihad Stadium.

Meanwhile, former City boss Stuart Pearce has his at the African star’s ‘disgraceful’ tackle.

“We’ve just seen a replay, I thought it was poor when I first saw it,” Pearce said on talkSPORT.



“It was a disgraceful challenge. He could’ve broken the kid’s ankle. It was a horrific challenge from behind, straight down his Achilles, it could’ve broken his ankle comfortably.”

This sentiment has also been echoed by Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Joe Hart.

“I think the frustrating thing is it is needless,” the 34-year-old said on BT Sport.

“He got caught up in emotion of the game. He got it all wrong and it's a good job it did not do what they feared it may do.”

Gueye is expected to be in action for Mauricio Pochettino’s men when they take on Lens in Saturday’s French top-flight outing.

In the ongoing season, he has featured in 25 league outings with two goals to his credit (against Angers and Strasbourg).

As it stands, PSG are second in the log having garnered 72 points from 34 games. Just one point separates them from leaders Lille.