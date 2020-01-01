African All Stars

PSG’s Choupo-Moting happy to start 2020 with victory and a goal

The Cameroon international is impressed with his contribution as the Parisians opened the year with an emphatic victory

Paris Saint-Germain striker Eric Choupo-Moting has expressed his delight to start 2020 with victory and a goal.

The forward came off the bench to score one of the goals that ensured the Parisians claimed an emphatic 6-0 victory against Linas Montlhery in a Cup tie on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Cameron international has now notched five goals in 14 appearances across all competitions this season.

Choupo-Moting has taken to the social media to bear his thoughts on their win as well as his contribution against Stephane Cabrelli’s men.

“Good Start into 2020, victory and a goal,” the former Stoke City striker posted on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Choupo-Moting will hope to play a part when PSG take on Saint-Etienne in another Cup outing on Wednesday evening.

 

