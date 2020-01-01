'Why shouldn't we aim for the final?' - PSG win proved Man Utd's Champions League credentials, says Solskjaer

The Norwegian boss is confident is side can compete against anyone after picking up an impressive victory at Parc des Princes

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees no reason why can't aim for the final after proving their credentials in their Group H opener against .

United were rewarded for a third-place Premier League finish last season by being drawn in the "group of death" alongside PSG, and in the 2020-21 Champions League group stages.

Few expected the Red Devils to pick up a positive result on matchday one as they traveled to Parc des Princes to face the French champions, but Solskjaer saw his side rip up the pre-match script and pick up an impressive 2-1 victory.

A Bruno Fernandes penalty and a stunning Marcus Rashford striker either side of an Anthony Martial own goal wrapped up a famous win for the Manchester outfit, who will be hoping for a repeat performance when they host Leipzig on Wednesday.

Solskjaer sees no reason why United can't make it all the way to the showpiece in May after getting the better of the 2019-20 finalists in their own backyard.

He told the club's official website: “[We want to] enjoy it and make the most of it as well because we go out to win every single game of football that we play.

"We’ve got a good quality squad and I feel we can go into any game believing we can win it and I think that shows. We played one of the best teams in Europe [in PSG] and we beat them away from home, so why shouldn’t we aim for the final?”

The Red Devils will be looking for their first win of the new campaign at Old Trafford when Leipzig arrive in Manchester, but Solskjaer has played down the importance of home advantage with supporters still unable to attend matches in amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“At the moment home or away is more or less the same because of course, we don’t have any crowds. I know Leipzig can have eight and a half thousand in their games, so that’s a different scenario," he said. "We’re at home, we feel comfortable at Old Trafford and of course we don’t have to travel. It would have been a completely different game with our amazing fans in there.”

Asked to assess United's latest Champions League opponents, who made it through to the semi-finals last season, Solskjaer responded: “I would use the word impressive. They’ve got a very refreshing, impressive coach as well. He’s bright, he changes, he’s very proactive and it’s hard to prepare against coaches like Julian [Nagelsmann], but we’ve just got to focus on ourselves.

"He will come up with something and we will come up with something. They’ve had some very impressive improvement over the years and you see already they’ve started really well in the .”